Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Tie The Knot

On 24 October, Saturday, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in a Gurudwara in Delhi. The wedding was attended by family and close friends, followed by a celebration. Photos and videos from the celebration have been flooding social media pages dedicated to Neha Kakkar.

Take a look:

Neha's brother Tony took to Instagram to share a video of him dancing at the ceremony.

Here's a video of the couple. Neha is dressed in an extravagant red wedding dress. Rohanpreet is complementing her by wearing an offwhite kurta with red embroidery.

Neha also took the stage during the celebration and sang one of her own songs.

While Neha Kakkar is yet to make an announcement on her official Instagram page, she did share a photo from her Mehendi ceremony.

View photos

Earlier, Neha Kakkar had hared a video of the Roka ceremony on her Instagram. On 22 October, she posted a series of photos captioned, "The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You."

