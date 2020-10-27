Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh host wedding reception in Chandigarh; here are the highlights

Popular Bollywood singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar got hitched to Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi recently. The couple then attended a grand reception ceremony in Chandigarh on Monday.

Wearing a white attire matched with green pearl jewellery, Kakkar came to the party with a vermillion streak in the parting of her hair. Rohanpreet wore a blue sleek suit to contrast her colour for the night.

Several fan pages of the singer shared pictures from the event on social media. Kakkar also sang a few lines from a Punjabi song as the guests hooted in response, followed by Singh also serenading the bride.

Besides her close family, in attendance were actors Urvashi Rautela, Urvashi Dholakia, Maniesh Paul and Avneet Kaur, singers Millind Gaba, Rajat Nagpal and Jass Manak, internet personality Riyaz Aly

The wedding took place in a gurdwara on Saturday, 24 October and many renowned figures were spotted grooving to the beats or making the couple of the hour dance.

Kakkar's sister, singer Sonu was dressed in a heavily embroidered lehenga and even gave a performance.

Previously, Kakkar had shared a video from her roka (engagement) ceremony with Singh ahead of the launch of her song 'Nehu Da Viah'.

Singh and Kakkar married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in a gurudwara on 24 October. This was followed by a Hindu ceremony in the evening.

