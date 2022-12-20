Negotiators reach nature deal at COP15 despite objections from African countries

·5 min read

MONTREAL — Canada and nearly 200 other countries around the world now have eight years to set aside almost one-third of their land and marine territories for conservation under a landmark new biodiversity deal reached in Montreal on Monday.

Host nation China's environment minister, Huang Runqiu, lowered the gavel and declared the deal to be done at around 3:30 a.m., prompting a standing ovation from participants at the COP15 summit.

"This is a historic moment," Huang said through a translator in Montreal, where the nature talks were held due to challenges resulting from COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Canada's environment minister, Steven Guilbeault, called it "a bold step forward to protect nature, to protect the air that we breathe, the water that we drink."

"We work on these things for months and months and you really hope that you'll be able to land it," he said. "It's complicated. The file is complex, the politics. There's so many things that could have gone wrong and so many things that are challenging, and to be able to to land it ... was a really amazing moment."

The UN warned in 2019 that one million species are threatened with extinction this century and a majority of land and marine areas have been altered by human activity.

The result is a threat to human health and safety, including from pollution, dirty water, food insecurity and growing risk of the spread of animal-borne viruses. It is also exacerbating climate change, because fewer trees and wetlands are there to absorb carbon dioxide and fewer natural protections against extreme weather remain.

In the long term, the deal seeks to end ongoing damage to ecosystems and threats to wild species and to restore what has been lost by 2050.

It includes 23 interim targets for 2030, which include ending activities that are harmful to nature by reducing the use of pesticides and harmful plastics, cutting down on food waste and adjusting our consumption habits so they are sustainable.

The world's wealthiest countries also have to ramp up their financial aid to developing nations to help them achieve their conservation goals, contributing the equivalent of C$27 billion annually by 2025, and more than C$40 billion a year by 2030.

They also need to eliminate hundreds of billions of dollars in government subsidies to economic activities that harm nature, including for fisheries, farming and forestry.

The "30 by 30" target, which for Canada was the make-it-or-break-it part of the deal, is ambitious. The UN said Monday that 17 per cent of the world's land and 10 per cent of its marine areas are currently protected. Canada has protected about 14 per cent of both.

Globally, hitting the target of protecting 30 per cent of land and marine territory by 2030 amounts to conserving the equivalent of all the terrestrial land in Russia, Canada, China and the United States, and marine areas bigger in size than the Atlantic and Arctic oceans combined.

The negotiations were hampered by an impasse between developed nations, who were insisting on the 30 by 30 target, and developing nations who accused wealthier countries of setting high ambition without offering enough cash to help pay for it.

Also chief among the disputes was how the money would flow. Europe and most developed countries, including Canada, preferred to use the existing Global Environment Fund — known as the GEF — and argued that creating a new fund would take too much time.

Developing nations in Africa, Latin America and Asia wanted a new dedicated biodiversity fund and said the GEF was inefficient, slow to get money out the door and oversubscribed.

A compromise of sorts was reached, with a new, dedicated biodiversity fund to be created within the GEF.

Still, the financing disputes added drama and tension to the final moments of negotiations, when several nations, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Uganda, accused Huang of forcing through the deal despite their objections.

Huang's gavel fell shortly after Congo's representative said his country couldn't support the agreement because of concerns about funding. But a legal adviser from the UN secretariat for biodiversity said that it wasn't a formal objection, so it didn't prevent the deal from being finalized.

The rift appeared to be partly smoothed over late Monday afternoon when Huang and Congo's environment minister, Ève Bazaiba, shook hands before the conference's final plenary.

Bazaiba told the assembled delegates that while her country supports many of the goals of the framework, it continues to have "reservations" about funding and mobilization of resources, and asked that these concerns appear in the conference's final report.

"We wish good luck to this process and will remain open to all constructive discussion" going forward, she said. Following her speech, Huang thanked her and, through a translator, expressed "huge personal appreciation for her leadership."

Francis Ogwal, a Ugandan delegate and one of the co-chairs of a working group helping with the negotiations, said Monday afternoon that he clarified with the Ugandan team that their objections were procedural and not about the agreement itself.

"Uganda is fully behind and supports the global biodiversity framework," Ogwal said.

Guido Broekhoven, director of policy and research at the World Wildlife Fund, said Congo's concerns are widespread among developing countries and cannot be ignored.

He said it's up to the world now to ensure rich countries live up to their promises to make the funding for biodiversity easier to developing countries to use.

"Now it is key that we hold the whole world, especially the richer countries, accountable for delivering the target and for creating mechanisms that will be able to channel resources in a way that is far more accessible than it has been until now."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.

By Mia Rabson in Ottawa with files from Morgan Lowrie in Montreal and Bob Weber in Edmonton.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Cop15: Historic UN deal on biodiversity to protect one-third of world’s land and oceans

    Almost 200 countries have reached a landmark deal to protect nature at the United Nations biodiversity conference early on Monday, pledging to safeguard one-third of the world’s land and oceans. Source: UN Biodiversity, CBD-Live

  • Kudelski SA's (VTX:KUD) top owners are individual investors with 58% stake, while37% is held by insiders

    A look at the shareholders of Kudelski SA ( VTX:KUD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that...

  • I Hate Suzie Too shines an 'honest' light on the unspoken 'frustrations' of life

    Billie Piper returns as former child star Suzie Pickles for a second season of the hit Sky show.

  • Mass dolphin strandings may be because their pod leaders have Alzheimer’s, study says

    Their findings reinforce the “sick leader” theory, which states that a pod of healthy dolphins will follow a diseased leader to their deaths, researchers said.

  • What was the black robe Lionel Messi wore at the World Cup celebration?

    In his 18th year as a senior Argentina international, Lionel Messi finally had the opportunity to lift the World Cup

  • COP15 negotiators heading towards a global nature deal, environment minister says

    MONTREAL — A global agreement to protect a significant percentage of the world's lands and waters will be reached by the time the COP15 nature convention ends on Monday, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Sunday. Guilbeault spoke on the second to last official day of the conference, as negotiators in Montreal pored over the draft of an agreement that would also include mobilizing hundreds of billions of dollars to fund the pledges. Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu released the

  • 11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

    Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what an Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. Jon Snook, the airline's chief operating officer, said the airline hasn't experienced “an incident of this nature in recent history.” Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said 20 people were taken to hospitals, including 11 people deemed to be in serious condition.

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Leafs all-offence unit might not be answer to power-play struggles

    Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe rolled out five-forwards on the power play against Washington, with Mitch Marner at the point but despite the team's struggles with the man-advantage, the Maple Leafs might be better served with Rasmus Sandin in the long-run.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last