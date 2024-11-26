‘Negotiations have been…’ – Melissa Reddy shares latest contract update on Liverpool star





Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah dropped a huge bombshell last week as he publicly expressed his disappointment at the club’s failure to offer him a new contract.

The Reds hero said he is “probably more out than in,” and yet to be offered a new deal.

James Pearce of The Athletic suggested that Liverpool have held talks with Salah’s representative Ramy Abbas, and talks are ongoing at the moment.

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy has provided an update on the matter. She says that a formal offer is usually made when terms have been agreed. At the moment, that has not been the case.

Reddy suggests that, at the moment, there is still a gap between what the player expects in terms of wages and what Liverpool have put on the table.

However, sources at Liverpool believe that “negotiations have been positive”.

The 32-year-old wants to stay at Anfield and prolong his career, and Liverpool are equally willing to keep him.

Jamie Carragher is disappointed with Salah

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher feels that Salah has been selfish, as he is thinking about himself and not the club.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League and Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League, but Salah’s comments have grabbed the headlines instead.

The Egyptian wizard is Liverpool’s top scorer this season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions, and he has also registered ten assists.

He scored two goals against Southampton and helped the Reds secure a 3-2 win last Sunday and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.

However, it is his contract situation that is creating a lot of problems, and it is not easy to solve, considering his age and the limit to which the club can pay.

While Salah is still going strong, Liverpool are probably hesitating to commit £300,000 a week or so to a player who might have one more quality year left at this level. Put simply, his age is a big factor here.

Salah shares a special bond with the fans, and he wants to send them the message that he wants to stay, and if he ends up leaving Anfield, it is because of the club and not him. In that way, his legacy will never be tarnished.



