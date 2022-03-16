Negotiations to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe going ‘right to the wire’, says Boris Johnson

Negotiations with Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are "going right up to the wire", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said while visiting Abu Dhabi.

The mother-of-one, who holds duel British-Iranian citizenship, has been detained in Iran for almost seven years on charges of plotting against the regime.

On Tuesday she was handed back her British passport raising hopes of her release. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer also said he was “hopeful” there would be good news soon, as Tehran and London pressed on with talks about a long-standing debt.

Her imprisonment has been linked to a £400 million historic debt that Britain owes Iran.

When asked whether she will be released, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani said: “I am hopeful that we will have good news soon.”

Mr Johnson said said talks with Iran were "moving forward" but that he could not say more as "negotiations continue to be under way".

Asked by broadcasters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi whether a UK negotiating team was currently in Tehran, the Prime Minister said: "It is true and it has been for a long time that we're negotiating for the release of our dual nationals in Tehran.

"There are some very sad cases, including Nazanin.

"I really don't think I should say much more, I'm sorry, although things are moving forward.

"I shouldn't really say much more right now just because those negotiations continue to be under way and we're going right up to the wire."

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq on Tuesday posted a picture with Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, on Tuesday night saying: “Her husband Richard and I met earlier today for yet another strategy meeting… hopefully not many more!!”

Thank you all ever so much for such kind messages about my constituent Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. It’s so heartwarming to see the affection for her.



Her husband Richard and I met earlier today for yet another strategy meeting… hopefully not many more!! #FreeNazanin pic.twitter.com/iAgm5YrkN3 — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) March 15, 2022

Iranian media has reported that the UK has settled the £400 million it owes the country over the non-delivery of Chieftain tanks in 1979.

However, Iranian Government officials did not comment when asked whether the amount had been paid, Reuters news agency said.

The Foreign Office refused to confirm whether it had settled the debt with Iran or if it expected Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be released.