'Neglected' part of town uplifted by art project

Aimi Rix, who is based in Farley Hill, worked alongside the community to deliver the Pillars of the Community project

More than 120 residents have taken part in a community art project to brighten and uplift a "neglected" part of a town.

Pillars of the Community, commissioned by Revoluton Arts, saw a number of pillars in Farley Hill, Luton, painted by pupils from Hillborough Junior School, charities, sports clubs and a nursing home.

Aimi Rix, the lead artist, said Whipperly Way Shops was chosen as the area had looked "old and tatty".

Revoluton Arts said Farley Hill had "historically received very little investment and been afforded very few creative opportunities".

"This is the very start of Revoluton’s presence in Farley Hill," Revoluton Arts said

Ms Rix said: "Farley Hill is one of Luton’s most neglected areas with very few amenities."

Permission was gained "to paint the pillars that surrounded the shops as they had become old and tatty looking", she said.

"Working with the community and local artists to deliver this project has uplifted the area and installed a new sense of community spirit and my hope is that this will activate many more positive outcomes and initiatives for the area."

People of all ages were encouraged to take part

Lindsey Pugh, chief executive and creative director of Revoluton Arts, said there was fantastic engagement from residents.

"We want to build on this appetite and work with residents to develop a range of creative activities that support positive change for people and place."

Parrots and barn owls were "reminiscent of the pubs that have been demolished to make way for more housing in the area", Aimi Rix said

The work will be officially unveiled from 16:00 BST on Friday at Farley Hill Community Centre.

The funding came from Arts Council England Creative People and Places and Bedford and Luton Citizens Fund.

Revoluton Arts wanted to ensure "local voices were at the centre of the design process", it said

