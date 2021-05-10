The Negg® Egg Products Recognized With sofi™ Award for its Deviled Egg Seasoning Mixes

Seasoning Blends Stand Out From Competition in the Top Specialty Food Association Awards

Negg Egg Products Deviled Egg Seasoning Mixes

Pictured (left to right): Classic, Cajun, Smoky Ham and Curry Deviled Egg Seasoning Mixes

SOUTHPORT, Conn., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The entrepreneurs behind the Negg® Egg Products, including the world’s #1 egg peeler, today announced their collection of deviled egg seasonings – Classic, Curry, Smoky Ham and Cajun – won the New Product Award in the Seasoning & Spices category of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards. The recognition is a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.



The deviled egg seasonings were selected from nearly 1,500 entries across 49 product categories. Products are judged in an anonymous sampling for taste – including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma – ingredient quality, and innovation.

“We developed our seasoning mixes as another solution for home cooks looking to serve exquisite deviled eggs every time,” said Bonnie Tyler, founder and CEO of the Negg® Egg Products. “This is a huge honor for our company and we are thrilled to have our commitment to quality and flavor recognized with a sofi™ Award.”

The deviled egg seasonings guarantee the same blend of spice with each batch of deviled eggs and help make preparation of the popular appetizer a breeze. The seasoning mixes come in packages of four and retail for $12.00. Each packet provides enough flavor for 24 deviled egg halves.

The annual sofi™ Awards competition dates back to 1972 and is open to members of the Specialty Food Association. The awards program recognizes extraordinary specialty food and beverage products and the people who create them.

For more information on the seasoning mixes and delicious recipes, visit Neggmaker.com.

About the Negg® Egg Products

Since 2017, the Negg® Egg Products have provided simple solutions to everyday egg problems. The company's flagship product, the Negg®, the world's #1 selling egg peeler, cracked the code on one of food prep's biggest pain points: removing eggshells from hard-boiled eggs. Other offerings from the Negg® Egg Products include its award-winning deviled egg seasoning mixes, available in four delicious flavors: Classic, Curry, Smoky Ham and Cajun. All products are proudly manufactured in the United States. Connect with the Negg® Egg Products on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA), is the leading trade association and source of information about the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents makers, importers, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report; the Product Marketplace database, featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle, a new ecommerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; and Specialty Food LIVE!™, a digital marketplace experience.

