Negative Opening Foreseen for TSX

Futures tracking Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as oil prices declined, while traders awaited producer prices data due later in the day for cues on the central bank's interest rate path.

The TSX reversed 86.84 points to conclude Thursday to 19,812.23.

September futures weakened 0.3% Friday.

The Canadian dollar slumped 0.06 to 73.77 cents U.S.

Air Canada said it was capping fares and adding flights on Thursday from Yellowknife, as the town faces an evacuation order due to wildfires, as social media users complain of soaring prices by multiple carriers.

Economically speaking, Statistics Canada says in July, the Industrial Product Price Index increased 0.4% month over month and fell 2.7% year over year. The Raw Materials Price index rose 3.5% month over month in July and was 11.1% lower compared with July 2022.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange tumbled 5.64 points Thursday to 585.72.

ON WALLSTREET

Stock futures slipped Friday after the major averages dropped for a third straight day.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials caved 140 points, or 0.4%, to 34,396.

Read:

Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 23 points, or 0.5%, to 4,361.50.

Futures for the NASDAQ floundered 123.75 points, or 0.8%, to 14,654.75.

The Dow is on pace for its worst week since March, lower by 2.29% through Thursday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is headed for a third straight week of losses, a streak that hasn’t happened since February. The NASDAQ is also set for a third consecutive losing week for the first time since December.

Earnings season continued. Applied Materials shares added nearly 3% in extended trading after the semiconductor equipment maker beat analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines. Ross Stores also popped about 5% after topping second-quarter forecasts.

Story continues

Palo Alto Networks will report Friday after the close.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index fell back 0.6%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was off 2.1%.

Oil prices sank 39 cents to $80.00 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices gained $7.10 to $1,923.30 U.S. an ounce.



