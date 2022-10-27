Negative feelings about Trump 'problematic for both sides' as jurors selected in NYC tax fraud trial

New York – There’s an elephant in the courtroom during jury selection at the criminal tax fraud trial of two of Donald Trump’s companies – the former president himself, who isn't accused in the case.

Open acknowledgment of strong feelings about Trump, mostly negative, came from dozens of potential jurors, including some of the roughly 20 who made it into detailed questioning by government and defense lawyers since the screening started on Monday. After a break in the proceedings Wednesday, jury selection is scheduled to resume Thursday in state trial court in Manhattan.

The screening weeded out several potential jurors who initially said they could put aside their feelings about Trump and be impartial. However, during subsequent questioning by attorneys, they disclosed deeper animosity that prompted their dismissals.

But can such screening identify other potential jurors who have unfaltering feelings, pro or con, about Trump, and haven't yet been identified? Seating one or more of such jury candidates could result in an unfair conviction or acquittal, and trigger lengthy appeals if the bias were uncovered after the trial concludes.

"That's one of the most dangerous things about jury selection," particularly in a case linked to Trump, who is "extremely polarizing," said Daniel Bibb, a former Manhattan assistant district attorney who now has a private criminal defense practice. "It's problematic for both sides."

Despite the potential partiality, seven jurors were seated by Tuesday’s lunch break. Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, a trial-level judge in New York's state court system, said he hoped five more jurors and as many as six alternates would be selected by week’s end.

That timetable would enable attorneys to deliver opening arguments on Monday in the first criminal trial involving Trump’s businesses.

The trial stems from a 2021 state court indictment that accuses two subsidiaries that do business under the Trump Organization name. The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation are charged in a fraud scheme that allegedly paid untaxed, off-the-books payments to Allen Weisselberg, Trump's longtime top financial lieutenant, and others from 2005 to mid-2021.

The secret, no-tax-paid perks funded a Manhattan apartment for the Trump confidante, along with luxury vehicles and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 criminal counts in August as part of an agreement that requires him to testify truthfully if prosecutors call him as a witness. But the companies pleaded not guilty and opted for trial.

Allen Weisselberg stands between President-elect Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 11, 2017.

When Merchan first informed roughly 130 potential jurors about details of the case on Monday, many waved their hands in the air to request private screening by the judge and lawyers about reasons they could not serve. The rationales included an estimated six-week trial length that would disrupt family or business plans, as well as strong feelings about Trump.

The judge ultimately dismissed more than half of that group by the end of the first day of questioning.

Six or more of the roughly 20 other potential jurors went through more detailed screening by the attorneys acknowledged having strong feelings about Trump. And a few didn't hold back when the lawyers probed for more detailed explanations.

"If he were a defendant in this case, I would not be able to sit in this jury," said a potential juror who identified herself during screening as a bar manager from Manhattan's East Village neighborhood. "I can't deny it. I really do not like Trump."

Henry Lewis, who described himself as a West Village resident and who holds a PhD in computer science and is a retiree from a tech career, characterized Trump as "a criminal" who "has no morals."

"I think he's done irreparable damage to this country," said Lewis.

Lewis, the bar manager and others who said they did not feel they could be fair and impartial jurors because of the Trump connection were dismissed.

Susan Necheles, one of the defense lawyers in the case, said the U.S. jury system relies on the honesty of jurors, who sometimes find it difficult to "confront and admit their own prejudices and recognize that those prejudices could prevent them from being fair."

"I am grateful to those jurors who have been honest about their feelings about former President Trump," added Necheles. "The honest jurors are not the problem. The problem is dishonest jurors, and we will do all that we can to ferret out those people."

"There may be a lot of them," said Jill Huntley Taylor, founder and president of Philadelphia-based Taylor Trial Consulting. "Regardless, it's going to be hard to find jurors who do not have a view about Trump."

Through the end of jury screening on Tuesday, no potential juror spoke openly in court of having strong positive feelings about the former president who is unpopular in Manhattan, one of the most Democratic parts of a heavily Democratic state. Joe Biden won more than seven times as many of the county's votes as Trump during the 2020 presidential election, New York State Board of Elections data shows.

"What was once home turf" for Trump "isn't home turf anymore," said Taylor.

