Neeyamo Recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Payroll Services 2022

Neeyamo
·2 min read

NEAT analyzes the performance of vendors offering payroll services, segregated into High Achievers, Leaders, Major Players, and Innovators.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NelsonHall has positioned Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global payroll and EOR solutions, as a 'Leader' in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for payroll services in 2022.

NelsonHall is a leading global analyst firm that helps organizations transform their digital operations. There is a growing need to simplify global payroll operations through a tech-enabled multi-country platform.

NEAT analyzes the performance of vendors offering payroll services, segregated into four categories - High Achievers, Leaders, Major Players, and Innovators. This year's report assessed 24 vendors on their comprehensive payroll capability, digital payroll capability, and multi-country capability. Neeyamo has been recognized as a 'Leader' across all three capabilities.

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool helps companies understand which providers can deliver immediate benefits and meet future requirements. It also provides vendors the opportunity to benchmark against their competition.

"There is a need for a simplified approach to global payroll that is comprehensive and compliant. With a single integration-ready global platform, Neeyamo provides the perfect solution to transform the organization's global payroll operations," says Samuel Isaac, SVP - Strategy at Neeyamo. "Our global payroll technology stack coupled with our regional expertise and global presence helps satisfy client requirements irrespective of where they are located."

Elizabeth Rennie, HR Technology & Services Research Director at NelsonHall, said: "Neeyamo has again been named a Leader for its innovation and strong capability in supporting global payroll needs through its Global Payroll Tech Stack. The company's ongoing platform investments support native gross-to-net payroll engines across 75 countries alongside its mobile app offering to support a rich employee experience. Neeyamo's clients have also benefited from improved visibility of global payroll spend, improved compliance, reduced errors, and stronger payroll controls."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the US, UK, Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for its analysis's quality, depth, and insight.

Contact Information:
Anika Panwar
Head of Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@neeyamo.com
+(91) 9176446649

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


