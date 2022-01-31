Neeyamo Announces Latest International Expansion in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Viet Nam, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo Inc., a leading technology-enabled global payroll solution provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide, announces its expansion in the Asian market with its latest presence in Vietnam as a part of its overall global expansion strategy.

After successfully establishing a presence in all major Asian countries, including India, Philippines, Singapore, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, and Malaysia, Neeyamo is now elated to announce its presence in Vietnam, which further strengthens its position to deliver unparalleled support to its customers with a multi-country presence. While Neeyamo's unified and single global payroll system is designed to service clients in 160+ countries, its global presence across different regions helps provide localized and multi-lingual support and on-the-ground know-how with proximity presence for operational excellence.

Commenting on Neeyamo's global expansion strategy, Anagha Bildikar, Head of Global Expansion Practice, said, "Our global expansion strategy combined with its technology is a testament to Neeyamo's commitment to providing unified global payroll services. Our strategically chosen global locations allow us to build a cohesive service network that provides the best-in-class services to all our global customers. I am particularly proud of the global expansion practice at Neeyamo, which is well-poised for the company's remarkably swift international expansion, even when the world slowed down in light of the recent pandemic."

Neeyamo serves its clients from 45+ global locations around the world. The organization deploys a Global-Regional-Local model to manage multi-country payroll service requirements. Neeyamo leverages its strengths exhibited through a combination of its global payroll system hosted in the cloud, Neeyamo's Global Delivery Centres, Proximity centers, and in-country payroll teams that provide unmatched service delivery.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and HR services provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

Media Contact: corporate.communications@neeyamo.com

