NEET UG Result 2021 To Be Declared Soon: How to Check

The NEET UG 2021 results are expected to be out soon on the official website of The National Testing Agency (NTA) at neet.nta.nic.in. The results were supposed to be declared on 10 October 2021. However, in the absence of any official notification regarding the declaration of result, students are advised to regularly check the official website for latest updates made by NTA regarding the NEET UG 2021 results.

NTA has however, extended the deadline for correction in the particulars of online application form for NEET UG 2021. Earlier, candidates were allowed to make corrections in their application forms till 13 October. However, as per the new notice, correction window deadline has been extended till Thursday, 14 October 2021 (up to 11:50 pm).

In case candidates face any difficulty in making corrections in the Online Application Form of NEET UG 2021, they must reach out on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

The NTA is also expected to issue the final answer keys to candidates before the release of the NEET 2021 results.

NEET UG 2021 Results: How to Check Your Result?

Visit the official website of NEET 2021: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on 'Result-NEET (UG) 2021on the homepage.

Enter your official NEET 2021 credentials and log in.

Your NEET UG 2021 results shall be displayed on your screen.

Download it and keep a printout for future reference.

