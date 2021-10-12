NEET UG 2021: Results to Be Out Soon

The NEET 2021 results are predicted to be out soon on the official website of The National Testing Agency (NTA) at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET 2021 Results were earlier expected to be released by 10 October 2021. However, in the absence of any official update on the declaration of the date and time of the NEET 2021 results, all candidates are advised to regularly check the official website neet.nta.nic.in for latest updates made by NTA regarding the NEET 2021 results.

The NTA is also expected to issue the final answer keys to candidates before the release of the NEET 2021 results.

NEET 2021 Results: How to Check Your Result

Visit the official website of NEET 2021: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on 'Result-NEET (UG) 2021on the homepage.

Enter your official NEET 2021 credentials and log in.

Your NEET UG 2021 results shall be displayed on your screen.

Download it and keep a printout for future reference.

NTA will use the standard procedure to evaluate and assess the answer sheets. The NEET 2021 result will be displayed on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must keep a regular check on this website and download their respective score cards as soon as the results are declared.

