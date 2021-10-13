NEET UG 2021 Correction Deadline Extended

NEET UG 2021 Correction Window: National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the deadline for correction in the particulars of online application form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021.

Earlier, candidates were allowed to make corrections in their application forms till 13 October. However, as per the new notice, correction window deadline has been extended till Thursday, 14 October 2021 (up to 11:50 pm).

The decision of extension has been taken in the view of of numerous requests received from the candidates. "The interested candidates may avail this facility as the Last and Final opportunity for correcting their particulars which were filled in the First and Second phase of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021," reads the official notice released by NTA.

How to Make Corrections in NEET UG 2021 Application Form

Visit the official website of NEET UG: neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on Correction Phase 2 NEET (UG) 2021.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on 'Sign In'.

You will be directed to your application form.

Make correction(s).

Save the details and submit the form.

Candidates are allowed make corrections only in the following fields: Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Fields of Second Phase.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in making corrections of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021, then they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in making corrections of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021, then they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.