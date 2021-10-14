NEET UG 2021: Answer Key, OMR Sheets To Be Out Soon

NEET 2021 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 soon. Scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses will also be released along with the answer key.

Candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2021 exam will be able to download the answer key, OMR sheets and recorded responses from NEET UG's official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG exam was conducted on 12 September 2021.

How to Download NEET 2021 Answer Key and OMR Sheets

Visit the official website of NEET UG: neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on Answer key/ OMR sheets link on the home page.

Enter your application number, password, and click on 'Sign In'.

Your answer key and OMR sheet link will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference.

"Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged," reads the official information bulletin.

Candidates will also be allowed to raise objection against the answer key, if any, by paying a processing fee of Rs 1000 per answer challenged. "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly," the information bulletin added.

The final answer key will used to prepare the results of NEET UG 2021.

