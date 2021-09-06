NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Released Today: Here's How to Download It

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 on Monday, 6 September 2021.

Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from NBE's official website: nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 11 September 2021.

How to Download NEET PG 2021 Admit Card

Visit NBE's official website: nbe.edu.in

Click on 'NEET-PG 2021'

You will be directed to a new webpage

Click on 'Applicant Login' under 'Links' on home page

Enter your user ID and password

Click on Login

Click on admit card link

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future use

This year, around 1.75 lakh students have registered for NEET PG 2021.

Earlier, NEET PG 2021 exam was scheduled to be conducted on 18 April 2021, and admit cards for the same were also released. However, it got postponed in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. "Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021," reads the official notice released by NBE.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.