NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registrations Begin at ntaneet.nic.in, All You Need to Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the window for filling up the particulars of the second phase of the online application form for NEET 2021. Candidates who have registered and paid the examination fee online will have to fill up the second set of information of the application form at ntaneet.nic.in. The application window will remain open till October 10 up to 11:40 pm.

This is only an additional form and no new applications will be accepted. The interested candidates can also edit the fields of the first phase including gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, Sub-category, and educational details for classes 11 and 12 during this period. Medical aspirants do not have to pay any additional fee for filling in the second set of information.

It is mandatory for candidates to fill the form. “In the absence of filling up of the information of the second phase, his/her candidature will be cancelled,” said NTA in an official notice.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in filling up the Second set of information of the online application form of NEET (UG) – 201, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of NEET 2021. A section of students is demanding that the medical entrance exam held on September 12 was marred by cheating controversies and can be against the “interest of genuine, deserving, and meritorious” candidates. Students now demand that a re-exam should be held.

