NEET 2020 Re-Exam to Be Held at 2 PM Today: All You Need to Know

After the Supreme Court’s decision on 12 October to allow the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be re-conducted, the National Testing Agency will be conducing the NEET 2020 exam on Wednesday, 14 October, for students who were unable to appear for the due to being testing positive for COVID-19 or because they resided in containment zones.

NEET 2020 Re-Exam Date and Time

The NEET 2020 re-exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm and the combined result of 13 September and 14 October will be declared on 16 October.

Who Can Appear for NEET 2020 Re-Exam on 14 October?

Students who tested positive for COVID-19 or were in containment zones on 13 September, are eligible for the second attempt of the exam. Students may approach the NTA at least 24 hours prior to the start of the exam with certification from competent authorities regarding their COVID-19 status or residing in a containment zone.

How Many Students Are Expected to Appear for the NEET 2020 Re-Exam?

According to data released by the National Testing Agency, 15.97 lakh students registered for the exam, from which 14.37 lakh appeared for it. The remaining 1.6 lakh students are expected to appear for the NEET 2020 re-exam. The exam figures will be known once the exam is completed.

COVID-19 Instructions and SOP for NEET 2020 Re-Exam

Students will required will wear to wear masks, gloves. Students will be allowed to carry sanitisers in a transparent bottle inside the exam hall, however, communication device, metal, or any reading material is banned as part of the anti-cheating measure.

The NEET 2020 exam protocols and dress code will remain the same as the 13 September exam.

