Neeraj Khemlani Steps Down As President Of CBS News

Neeraj Khemlani is stepping down as the president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

In a memo to staffers, Khemlani said that he had signed a first look deal with the network to develop documentaries, scripted series and books for Simon & Schuster.

More from Deadline

“It’s an opportunity that will allow me to write, report and develop stories that I’ve long wanted to pursue,” he wrote.

George Cheeks, the president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, said that he will update staffers soon with information about new leadership and structure for the news division.

Khemlani and Wendy McMahon were named co-heads of CBS News and Stations in 2021, in a restructuring that combined two divisions of the company.

Since then, the news division has expanded and revamped its streaming channels, rebranded CBS’s morning news shows and re-signed Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell to new contracts. They’ve also hired such figures as Robert Costa and Cecilia Vega. The morning show and evening newscast have remained in third place compared to their broadcast rivals, while CBS parent Paramount Global has been under pressure to cut costs as the industry grapples with the migration of viewers from linear platforms.

Cheeks wrote that Khemlani “will leave CBS News with our broadcasts stronger and our streaming footprint bigger and better,” citing his talent hires as well as business plans he put in place to “drive more revenue, which is essential in a challenging environment for all media companies.”

Khemlani was named to the post after the resignation of Susan Zirinsky, who herself had just a two-year tenure and reportedly expressed a desire to return to producing. She now leads a network production entity, See It Now Studios.

Story continues

More to come.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.