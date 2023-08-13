Neeraj Khemlani steps down as head of CBS News

Neeraj Khemlani is stepping down as co-head of CBS News. (James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Paramount Global unit announced Khemlani's exit on Sunday. No successor was named, but Khemlani shared his title with Wendy McMahon, who oversees the CBS-owned TV stations and could step into his role.

In a memo to staff, Khemlani said he will remain with CBS as a content producer.

"I’m pleased to share that I’ve signed a multi-year, multi-platform first look deal with CBS to develop content — including documentaries, scripted series and books for Simon & Schuster," he said. "It’s an opportunity that will allow me to write, report and develop stories that I’ve long wanted to pursue."

Khemlani took over the news division from Susan Zirinsky in April 2021.

A former producer for the CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes," Khemlani returned to CBS News after a decade as executive vice president and deputy group head at Hearst Newspapers.

As head of the news division, Khemlani oversaw the revamping of the network's morning show. He beefed up CBS News channel, adding programs and getting the network's big-name on-air talent involved.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.