Neeraj Chopra’s gold, Bajrang Punia’s bronze help India cap off best-ever Olympic campaign at Tokyo

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

India's Neeraj Chopra and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely celebrate with their national flags at the end of the men's javelin throw event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

India's Neeraj Chopra and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely celebrate with their national flags at the end of the men's javelin throw event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

Bajrang Punia wears the bronze medal around his neck after defeating Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's 65 kg category. AP

Bajrang Punia wears the bronze medal around his neck after defeating Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's 65 kg category. AP

India's Aditi Ashok in action in the final round of the women's golf event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

India's Aditi Ashok in action in the final round of the women's golf event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

Members of the Brazil men's football team celebrate atop the podium after defeating Spain in the gold medal match. AP

Members of the Brazil men's football team celebrate atop the podium after defeating Spain in the gold medal match. AP

Japan men's baseball team are crowned gold medallists after their victory over the United States in the final. AP

Japan men's baseball team are crowned gold medallists after their victory over the United States in the final. AP

Members of the United States men's basketball team celebrate with coach Greg Popovich after their narrow 87-82 victory over France in the gold medal match. AP

Members of the United States men's basketball team celebrate with coach Greg Popovich after their narrow 87-82 victory over France in the gold medal match. AP

The Australian artistic swimming team in action in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

The Australian artistic swimming team in action in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

Also See: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 15: Neeraj Chopra scripts history with men's javelin gold; Bajrang Punia wins bronze

Valiant India fall short in women’s hockey bronze match at Tokyo Olympics; golfer Aditi Ashok impresses in third round

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 14: Bajrang Punia to fight for bronze; India set Asian record in men's 4x400m heats

Read more on Photos by Firstpost.