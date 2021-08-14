Neeraj Chopra, Congress Twitter Account and More; Topics that Ruled Social Media Last Week

And like that another eventful week passed by. Last week too saw women coming forward and voicing their opinions on political matters and social events. Here is a look at some of the comments and tweets on social media.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Congress twitter account and the Taliban attack on Afghanistan were some of the topics that ruled internet last week.

As the Tokyo Games came to a wrap, Neeraj Chopra emerged as a leading superstar from it. Olympian and former world championship gold medalist Anju Bobby George congratulates Chopra for joining the gold medal club after shooter Abhinav Bindra in 2008 Beijing games.

The moment which inspired a nation to dream. @Abhinav_Bindra your gold made our athletes hungrier and resulted in our second gold medalist @Neeraj_chopra1. Thank you for this wonderful moment. pic.twitter.com/GHGkii1g6M — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) August 11, 2021

Recently, the Indian National Congress’s Twitter account was briefly locked along with the accounts of some of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, and Sushmita Dev. Here is how the reactions to it were.

Brilliant, @TwitterIndia. First @RahulGandhi, @rssurjewala & other Congress leaders, now the main @INCIndia account is locked.



RG's 'crime'? Condoling a bereaved family after the horrific rape and murder of their daughter.



For that, the Opposition is in @Twitter jail. Jai ho. — Nilanjana Roy 🇮🇳 (@nilanjanaroy) August 12, 2021

Twitter does not have the mandate to muzzle Democratic opposition in any country by locking the organization or individuals out of their accounts. That sends a signal to the opposition. That even their amplifying spaces are unsafe. — Vasundhara Sirnate Drennan (@vsirnate) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripaada applauded women in the US for stepping up.

US Governor Cuomo resigns after State investigation found him guilty of sexual harassing multiple women. Kudos to the women; To the system which believed in them & launched an investigation.



Somewhere some women are getting justice. In that we find joyhttps://t.co/KDjRjINZ6u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 11, 2021

While the Taliban attack on Afghanistan continues, here is what the women reported.

Taliban gains complicate India’s options. India's concerns many inc, for Afghans,development, democracy,loss of infrastructure investment,connectivity through Chabahar,rise of radicalism and increase in Pakistans influence.. no easy options...@the_hinduhttps://t.co/HTA2Ecol9T — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) August 14, 2021

Afghan women benefited from the aid economy created by US aid. Now the US is using their words as testimonials to suggest that the war was not so bad after all. Shame shame, STOP scoring political points from their fear now as in 2001. https://t.co/o4vo93U0n4 — Rafia Zakaria (@rafiazakaria) August 13, 2021

In other news, after a long legal battle, American singer Britney Spears' father will now step down as conservator of her estate, US media reported.

We are so happy for you @britneyspears !!!!! https://t.co/J6MyRqNpiT — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) August 13, 2021

