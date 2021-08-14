Neeraj Chopra, Congress Twitter Account and More; Topics that Ruled Social Media Last Week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

And like that another eventful week passed by. Last week too saw women coming forward and voicing their opinions on political matters and social events. Here is a look at some of the comments and tweets on social media.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Congress twitter account and the Taliban attack on Afghanistan were some of the topics that ruled internet last week.
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Congress twitter account and the Taliban attack on Afghanistan were some of the topics that ruled internet last week.

As the Tokyo Games came to a wrap, Neeraj Chopra emerged as a leading superstar from it. Olympian and former world championship gold medalist Anju Bobby George congratulates Chopra for joining the gold medal club after shooter Abhinav Bindra in 2008 Beijing games.

Recently, the Indian National Congress’s Twitter account was briefly locked along with the accounts of some of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, and Sushmita Dev. Here is how the reactions to it were.

Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripaada applauded women in the US for stepping up.

While the Taliban attack on Afghanistan continues, here is what the women reported.

In other news, after a long legal battle, American singer Britney Spears' father will now step down as conservator of her estate, US media reported.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories