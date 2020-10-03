Neera Tanden: Like Trump, I know the pain of COVID-19, and how challenging recovery can be

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Reports suggest that the president is suffering from mild symptoms, but, on Friday, he flew to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The Trumps' diagnosis comes on the heels of White House adviser Hope Hicks also testing positive.

In the coming days, we are likely to see more members of the president’s inner circle test positive and the impact on their health and physical condition will become clear.

I have had COVID-19 and I know how awful and scary it can be. With that knowledge, I want everyone who has it to have a speedy recovery. But I also know that, for even healthy people, the recovery can be long and challenging. In my own experience, the road to recovery can be long and hard.

I am not a “high-risk” individual. I am healthy, I just turned 50 and I have no pre-existing conditions, but I ended up being ill for six weeks. I never had a fever and my oxygen levels were fine, yet a week into my diagnosis I was sleeping 18 to 20 hours per day. I had a massive amount of fatigue. I had severe muscle aches and stomachaches. Well into my illness, I went to do laundry and by the end of it I was so exhausted I had to sleep some more. My memory was hazy, my head felt cloudy, and I couldn’t operate in any way close to normal. There was no way I could do my job.

Scared of the unknown

What was particularly scary is that as I was getting sicker, I did not know what was to come. I didn’t know if I would get so sick I would have to be hospitalized and that fear is one of the worst parts of the virus.

And yet I had a relatively moderate case. I never had to go to the hospital. I never had to go to the ICU or be put on a ventilator, and yet my illness was debilitating. It gave me a renewed insight into the suffering of many of the 7.5 million Americans and what they are going through every day as they combat this virus.

It made it absolutely clear to me that the idea people infected with coronavirus are fine as long as it isn't fatal, or suffer a short, mild bout of illness when they contract the virus, is a misconception. Many people, like myself, have suffered for weeks. Young people and children have died from this virus. The virus has certainly had the greatest impact on older people, but many people have suffered. The truth is there is still so much we do not know about the virus. And while there is much discussion about a vaccine, there is little discussion of any kind of cure for the virus. So for everyone who has it, it’s scary.

Wait and see

Now, every person is different and while the president has had a fever and a cough, according to the New York Times' anonymous sources, it is still very early to tell.

Nevertheless, it would be remiss not to acknowledge the fact that President Trump is of a demographic that has statistically suffered more adverse symptoms when they have contracted the virus. At the age of 74, he is a year short of the age group where an estimated 1-in-25 people who catch the coronavirus die. People In President Trump’s age group are five times more likely to need hospital care and 90 times more likely to die than somebody in their 20s.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the president will remain infectious for at least 10 days since his mild symptoms appeared, and until his symptoms subside and he goes 24 hours without a fever. Until then, he is recommended to self-isolate.