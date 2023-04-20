Neepawa church offers safe haven from storm

When a series of spring snowstorms hit part of western Manitoba earlier this month, Neepawa’s United Church opened its doors and offered shelter to anyone who found themselves stranded or without a place to stay.

Although no one ended up needing to make use of the service, Rev. Chad McCharles said it demonstrated to the community that the church, at 475 Mountain Ave. in Neepawa, is a safe place for people of all backgrounds and walks of life.

“It does convey who we are as a church, and what we’re called to, in terms of reaching needs that are out there and helping those who find themselves in need, and not being a building that is just locked up all the time, not the open arms of Christ that we would hope it to be,” McCharles said.

Also a school bus driver, McCharles knew the highways and roads weren’t going to fare so well during the spring storm on April 5 and 6.

“I had driven the school bus on the morning of Wednesday, and then buses were cancelled for the afternoon, so I just knew there was going to potentially be a need,” McCharles said.

And while most people in Neepawa and the surrounding area know people they can stay with, since the Yellowhead Highway passes through town, McCharles didn’t want to take a chance that someone would have to wait out the storm in their car if they couldn’t afford other accommodation. Working with the church’s board, he quickly put out a message on social media that the church was open and welcoming to all potentially stranded travellers.

“It’s safe, it’s warm, we have food, there’s old couches like every church has in the lounge, there’s places to lay down,” McCharles said. “We could provide this, we had the means to provide this if folks were in need.”

The former St. James Anglican Church was put up for sale in 2021 after its congregation began worshipping with the United Church. Having always been keen on having warm, friendly relationships with other churches, McCharles, an Anglican reverend, has been leading blended services at the United Church ever since.

Story continues

Although there are some differences in the beliefs of the Anglican and United churches, the congregation has been warm, welcoming and working well together, McCharles said.

“We have a lot in common. I believe all denominations have more in common than in difference,” he said. “We’ve chosen to come together and be strengthened by one another’s resources, which is exciting.”

The blended church has received a lot of positive feedback for its impact on the community, from its Easter services, where people from all the churches of Neepawa were invited to attend, to opening the church to act as a shelter during the early April storms, McCharles said.

One person who reached out on social media said that although they lived in Neepawa and so didn’t need to use the shelter, just knowing it was open eased their worries for potential travellers facing dangerous conditions.

“It helped relieve some of her anxiety around that, even though there was no way she was going to need it,” McCharles said.

Even though spring seems to have arrived in Westman, the church will open its doors for travellers during any future weather emergencies going forward, McCharles said.

“That’s something we’ll do again, because we have the wherewithal to do it.”

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun