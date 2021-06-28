Neena Gupta Responds to Being Trolled for Wearing Shorts to Meet Gulzar, Asks if She Should Even Pay Attention to it

Actress Neena Gupta has recently turned into a writer with an autobiography on her life. Basking in the success of her first book, the actress recently met lyricist Gulzar to present her autobiography to the veteran. However, the Badhai Ho actress was trolled as she wore shorts on her visit to the lyricist’s house. She wore a blue-white floral co-ord set with white shoes and glasses as she went to gift her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh to the poet.

In a video that she posted on her Instagram handle, Neena is seen asking Gulzar if he will read the book and has also requested him to give his views on it.

The trolling didn’t bother Neena, who does not want to give any importance to a few people criticizing her for the outfit. On being asked about the criticism, the actress gave a strong reply. Neena added that she does not understand the concept of trolling. Referring to trolls, Gupta asked, “Doesn’t it mean that several people are criticizing you? Look at the amount of praises I have received.”

When the Sardar Ka Grandson actress was asked if she would want to give any reply to the trolls, she simply denied by saying that why should she give any importance to such a small number of people and why not focus on the ones praising her. While a lot of people praised her, the ones criticizing her went from “Age ke hisab se chalo madam” to “Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kar jana chahiye tha.”

The autobiography covers everything –from the National Film Award Winning actress’s fascinating journey to the silver screen to her popular personal life. She was praised and encouraged for her new journey. Along with this, Nenna is currently working on her new project with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.

