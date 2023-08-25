NEEDTOBREATHE's Seth Bolt and Wife Tori Welcome Baby Girl: 'So in Love' (Exclusive)

The first time parents announced they were expecting a baby in March

NEEDTOBREATHE's Seth Bolt and his wife Tori are parents!

The musician, 39, and his wife welcomed their first baby, daughter Amma Grace Bolt, on Saturday, Aug. 19. Weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 19 inches long, baby Amma was born at 8:29 p.m in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Giving birth to Amma was the most surreal, transformative experience I have ever lived and unlike anything I ever imagined," Tori tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Passionate about having an unmedicated, natural birth, I spent the last nine months training my body and, more importantly, my mind, for the occasion."

"We were on a mission to not arrive at the birth center too early, so I labored at home as much as possible. Much to everyone's surprise (mine included), by the time we arrived at the birth center, I was fully dilated and ready to start pushing," the new mom says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kenzie Hammock

Related: NEEDTOBREATHE's Seth Bolt and Wife Tori Expecting First Baby: 'We Are on Top of the World'

"The nurses rushed to get us to our room and were in disbelief at how far along I was, due to my relaxed, calm state (thank you, hypnobirthing)."

"After several hours of pushing, I was losing steam and growing weary. In those final moments, the doctor prompted me to feel my baby's head. Feeling my daughter's little hair-covered head ignited a fire in me to bring her into the world on that next and final push," Tori explains, revealing that Seth was the one who caught Amma as she entered the world.

Once she was born, the newborn and her parents shared a special moment together. "After she arrived, our new family of three shared an intimate moment seated on the floor in the corner of that dimly lit room, sitting in silence and awe of this new life," Seth tells PEOPLE. "It was a sacred moment that will forever be imprinted in our memory."

Story continues

Kenzie Hammock

"Seth came up with her name almost immediately after finding out we were pregnant, before we even knew the baby's gender," Tori says of naming her daughter. "It's like he subconsciously sensed the presence of a daughter who would grace our lives."

"Precious little girl is going to literally grow up above the clouds on the mountaintops of beautiful Whitwell, Tenn. at the Bolt Farm Treehouse," Seth says. "So, we wanted a unique name that embodied this epic setting and once I wrote out AMMA in all caps and saw that it was shaped like mountains, I fell in love with the name even though I had never seen or heard the name before."

Seth adds: "Amma also honors my Cherokee and Tori's Brazilian ancestry. Amma is a root word for 'mother' in Cherokee and 'love' in Portuguese. Amma is both powerful and gentle; a timeless elegance that perfectly mirrors the boundless power of love she brings."



Kenzie Hammock

"We are so in love," Tori tells PEOPLE. "She is as precious as our hearts are full. Until you become a parent, you truly can't understand how much you will love your child. She has added so much purpose to our already purpose-filled lives."

"I'm the last member of my band (NEEDTOBREATHE) to join the parents club and I'm grateful to be surrounded by so many great examples of what it's like to be a father," Seth says. "Don't be surprised if you see her at our shows this fall ... I want to bring my little buddy out on tour!"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.