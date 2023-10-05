Who Needs a Shower Cap When You Can Have "Shower Hair" Like Gigi Hadid

As a beauty editor, I strongly appreciate visually captivating hairstyles that exude a sense of effortless charm. Among my favorites are the tousled bed-head hair, damp and sensual shower hair and sleek, slicked-back hairstyles. While these styles may occur naturally for American girls, they are intentionally embraced by Parisian girls. You can bet your bottom dollar that it's a deliberate choice if you spot a Parisian girl sporting one of these looks. An iconic example of this can be seen on the runways of Paris Fashion Week, where Gigi Hadid showcased this theory with her perfectly imperfect, messy, out-the-shower ponytail.

Gigi Hadid Shower Hair Hairstyle Paris Fashion Week Photos





To the untrained eye, Gigi's hair may appear like a tangled bird's nest, with multiple strands sticking out haphazardly in different directions. Some of these strands cascade towards her chest, while others are slicked back or even tucked into the confines of her runway jacket. However, for those well-versed in the realm of hair, it is evident that this messy hairdo is a deliberate and stylish choice.

Gigi's hair has been expertly styled with the use of mousse or gel, giving it a faux-wet appearance that adds to its charm. The pronounced roots stand out against the vibrant background of her almost ash-blonde hair, adding another layer of visual interest. The contrast between the roots and the rest of her hair creates a captivating visual effect, drawing the eye and making her hairstyle even more intriguing.