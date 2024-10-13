Who needs what to reach Women's T20 World Cup semis?

The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup group stage is drawing to a close and all four semi-final spots are still up for grabs.

BBC Sport looks at who needs what from the remaining group matches to advance.

How can England qualify from Group B?

[BBC Sport]

Remaining match

15 October: England v West Indies, Dubai (15:00 BST)

England will qualify for the semi-finals as group winners if they beat West Indies in their final match.

If England lose, then they, West Indies and South Africa will all finish on six points and net run-rate will determine which two sides advance.

England have put themselves in a strong position to qualify even if they are beaten on Tuesday after boosting their net run-rate above that of West Indies and South Africa in a 10-wicket win over Scotland.

However, Heather Knight's side will want to avoid going through as runners-up as that would probably mean facing defending champions Australia in the semi-finals.

South Africa will go through if England beat West Indies or if England suffer a big defeat that drops their net run-rate below +1.382.

West Indies need to beat England to qualify and any margin of victory will almost certainly be enough given their net run-rate advantage over South Africa.

Bangladesh and Scotland have already been eliminated.

Who can qualify from Group A?

[BBC Sport]

Remaining matches

13 October: India v Australia, Sharjah (15:00 BST)

14 October: Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai (15:00 BST)

Australia have all but secured a semi-final spot after victory over Pakistan.

The defending champions have also already probably done enough to go through as group winners, even if New Zealand win their remaining game and Australia lose to India, because of their vastly superior net run-rate.

India will probably need to beat Australia to qualify and hope New Zealand do not beat Pakistan or that the White Ferns do not overhaul their net run-rate.

It is possible India could advance even if they are beaten by Australia, but they would need New Zealand to lose to Pakistan and also hope they stay ahead of both sides on net run-rate.

New Zealand will go through if they beat Pakistan and India do not beat Australia.

If India beat Australia, the White Ferns could still go through in that scenario if they bring their net run-rate above India's in victory over Pakistan.

New Zealand could advance even if they lose to Pakistan but only if India have lost to Australia and the Kiwis have a better net run-rate than India and Pakistan.

Pakistan are all but out. They need to beat New Zealand, hope India lose to Australia and also achieve a significant net run-rate swing.

Sri Lanka have already been eliminated.

When are the semi-finals?

The first semi-final is set to take place in Dubai on 17 October between the winner of Group A and the runner-up of Group B.

The second semi-final in Sharjah is set to be between the runner-up of Group A and the winner of Group B.

However, if India reach the last four, they will play in the first semi-final in Dubai on 17 October, regardless of whether they finish first or second in Group A.

If they progress as runners-up, the second semi-final in Sharjah on 18 October will be between the winner of Group A and the runner-up of Group B.

The final will take place on 20 October in Dubai.

Both semi-finals and the final have reserve days.

How is net run-rate calculated?

Run-rate is the average number of runs scored per over by a team in their entire innings - so, for example, a score of 140 off 20 overs equals seven runs per over.

Net run-rate is calculated by subtracting the opposition's run-rate from the other team's run-rate.

The winning side will therefore have a positive net run-rate, and the losers a negative net run-rate.

In a tournament, net run-rate is worked out by taking the average runs per over scored by that team in each game and subtracting the average runs per over scored against them.

If a team is bowled out inside their allotted overs, their run-rate is calculated by dividing the runs by the maximum overs they could have batted - 20 overs in the case of this tournament.

