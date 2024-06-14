Who needs what to reach T20 World Cup Super 8s?

Ireland, Scotland, England and Australia are hoping to qualify for the Super 8s [Getty Images]

The group stage of the Men's T20 World Cup is reaching its final stages as the 20 teams battle to qualify for the Super 8s.

The top two from each of the four groups will make it through to the next stage.

BBC Sport looks at what each team needs from their remaining matches.

At a glance: Who is in the Super 8s and who is out?

Through to the Super 8s: India, Australia, West Indies, Afghanistan and South Africa

Eliminated: Namibia, Oman, New Zealand, Uganda, Papua New Guinea and Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Group A table

[BBC Sport]

Remaining fixtures (all times BST): USA v Ireland (14 June, 15:30), Canada v India (15 June, 15:30), Pakistan v Ireland (16 June, 15:30).

India are already through to the Super 8s with one game to spare.

USA will join them if they avoid defeat by Ireland on Sunday, though they could lose and still progress on net run-rate, depending on other results.

Pakistan, Canada and Ireland all need to win their remaining games and then rely on net run-rate if they are to have any chance of progressing.

T20 World Cup: Group B table

[BBC Sport]

Remaining fixtures (all times BST): Namibia v England (15 June, 18:00), Australia v Scotland (16 June, 01:30).

Australia secured their place in the Super 8s with victory over Namibia.

Scotland will confirm their place in the Super 8s if they win their final game. They will also progress if England fail to beat Namibia on Saturday.

England need to win against Namibia and hope Australia beat Scotland. Crucially they need both games to have a result - a washed out game anywhere means England are out.

There is still a possibility where England win and Scotland lose but Scotland progress on net run-rate because that is worked out as an average so England's could drop in a win.

Namibia and Oman are eliminated.

T20 World Cup: Group C table

[BBC Sport]

Remaining fixtures (all times BST): New Zealand v Uganda (15 June, 01:30), New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (17 June, 15:30), West Indies v Afghanistan (18 June, 01:30).

Afghanistan qualified for the Super 8s by beating Papua New Guinea.

Co-hosts West Indies secured their place with one game to spare thanks to victory over New Zealand.

New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea have been eliminated.

T20 World Cup: Group D table

[BBC Sport]

Remaining fixtures (all times BST): South Africa v Nepal (15 June 00:30), Bangladesh v Nepal (17 June, 00:30), Sri Lanka v Netherlands (17 June, 01:30).

South Africa have qualified for the Super 8s following the washout between Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Bangladesh are in pole position to join them following their win over the Netherlands on Thursday. A win in their final game would guarantee their progress.

The Netherlands need to beat Sri Lanka in their final game and hope that Bangladesh lose to Nepal and South Africa beat Nepal.

Nepal need to win both of their games to progress.

Sri Lanka are eliminated.

How is net run-rate calculated?

Run-rate is the average number of runs scored per over by a team in their entire innings - so, for example, a score of 140 off 20 overs equals seven runs per over.

Net run-rate is calculated by subtracting the opposition's run-rate from the other team's run-rate.

The winning side will therefore have a positive net run-rate, and the losers a negative net run-rate.

In a tournament, net run-rate is worked out by taking the average runs per over scored by that team in each game and subtracting the average runs per over scored against them in each game.

If a team is bowled out inside their allotted overs, their run-rate is calculated by dividing the runs by the maximum overs they could have batted - 20 overs in the case of this tournament.