‘He needs to learn how to head a ball’: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Mason Greenwood’s fatal flaw

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed what is holding Mason Greenwood back from becoming the club’s first-choice ‘No 9’.

Greenwood, 19 next month, came off the bench to net in injury time on Tuesday night and complete the scoring in United’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Luton Town. His goal followed a penalty from Juan Mata and a Marcus Rashford strike.

The prolific forward has generally been deployed out wide for United since breaking into the first team last season. And coach Solskjaer – himself a former striker at the club – has weighed in on what the young England international must do to become the first-choice No 9 at Old Trafford amid competition from Rashford, Anthony Martial and Odion Ighalo – who started up top against Luton.

“He had a fantastic season last season,” Solskjaer said of Greenwood after the victory on Tuesday.

“To get his goal was important for him, and Marcus, it is always nice for strikers to get that confidence and that feeling of scoring – to get that hunger again.

“He can play through the middle, I think as a young boy – not physically grown yet – sometimes it is nice to be facing forward instead of being the foil and being the battering ram.

“I scored most of my goals from just outside the posts as well, I wasn’t in the middle.

“For him to be a No 9, though, he needs to learn how to head a ball. I keep telling him that and if he wants to do that he is welcome to come and practice with me.”

United are next in action on Saturday, taking on Brighton away in the Premier League.

Last weekend, they were defeated 3-1 by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, with debutant Donny van de Beek scoring the Red Devils’ only goal.

