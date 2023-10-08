What needs to happen for Sporting KC to make MLS playoffs after win over Real Salt Lake

In desperate need of a win, Sporting KC got the job done on the road, winning 3-2 against Real Salt Lake.

Saturday’s match marked only the third time since 2013 that Sporting defeated RSL on the road. It was also just Sporting’s third road win of 2023.

And it featured plenty of drama.

Sporting received a massive break just two minutes into the game. RSL defender Justen Glad was dispossessed by Erik Thommy. Glad dragged him down just outside the penalty area, but he received a red card (after a VAR review) because Glad was the last man between Thommy and the goal.

Thommy took the resulting free-kick and scored for a 1-0 lead. Sporting got a second goal thanks to Johnny Russell, who finished off a Logan Ndenbe cross for a 2-0 halftime advantage.

Despite facing a 10-man RSL side, Sporting wasn’t able to ride things out easily.

Far from it.

RSL threatened Sporting KC a few times before Ndenbe eventually won a penalty kick. Alan Pulido, who was recently nominated for MLS Comeback Player of the Year, stepped up to take it.

While his first shot was saved, Pulido smashed the rebound into the net for a 3-0 lead — and his 14th goal of the 2023 season.

It should’ve been smooth sailing from there, but two RSL goals, including a goal-of-the-season candidate from Brayan Vera, made things nervy through the end of the match.

But Sporting found a way to hang on and ensure they enter Decision Day — the closing day of the regular season — with an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth. Sporting will try to do so against Minnesota United.

To make the playoffs, here’s what Sporting KC will need:

A win — Sporting KC must win its match next week A draw OR loss from any of: the San Jose Earthquakes, FC Dallas or the Portland Timbers.

Sporting’s match on October 21 against Minnesota United will kick off at 8 p.m central, in a simultaneous kickoff with the rest of the Western Conference matchups.

This story will be updated.