'There needs to be a new deal for Shankland... It's a no-brainer'

your views graphic

We asked for your views on Hearts’ 1-0 win against Hibs, here’s what some of you said:

Dave: As a mad Jambo for more than 60 years, I'd be gutted if we sold him to Rangers of all teams. They'll try to buy him on the cheap and they lost over £4m last season, so how can they afford to pay top dollar for him anyway? Hearts have to break their strict wage structure to keep a hold of Lawrence Shankland. His goals pay for the team's bonuses after all.

Sam: There was nothing fancy or spectacular from either side but Shankland once again showing why he’s arguably the best striker in Scotland, coming up with another huge goal for Hearts. There is still a definite class difference between Hearts and Hibs this season and pushing on, Steven Naismith might be the man to lead Hearts to bigger things.

Billy: Hearts should give Shankland a huge wage rise to keep him, we can't afford to lose him.

Ian: I’m not happy with Naismith’s response to the post-match question on Shankland’s contract talks. Hearts must put a new contract offer to Shankland now and then it's up to the player whether he signs it or not. Not to do this would be negligent. As for the match, it’s always great to win at Easter Road, but with a late winner it's even better.

Mark: There needs to be a new deal for Shankland as soon as possible please.

Alan: It's a no-brainer even for the bean counters that we need to make Shankland the best offer we can afford. If he can't be persuaded to sign an extension we should keep him for the remaining 18 months of his contract. Europe's on this year and next with him in the team and given it's worth £5m a season we'd be quids in and have a very happy fan base too.