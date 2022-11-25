Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market is Projected to Reach US$ 59.72 Billion in 2028

·4 min read
Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 59.72 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.79% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.


What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the needle-free drug injection systems market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to changing lifestyles and unhealthy diets.

  • Expanding geriatric populace is another factor likely to drive the growth of needle-free drug injection systems at a significant rate during the review period.

  • Surging demand for advanced drug delivery systems.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Type (Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors, Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors, Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors, Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors).

  • By Application (Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare Settings, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology companies, Others).

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The market has been bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, research laboratories, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, and others. Under these, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to register significant growth during the review period. The segment growth can be attributed to the presence of established infrastructure and skilled healthcare professionals.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the assessment period. The segment growth is primarily attributed to the high demand for advanced drug delivery systems coupled with the presence of key market players such as Antares Pharma, Inc. (US) and Endo International plc (US). The market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be driven by increasing spending on healthcare.

COVID-19 Impact on the Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Antares Pharma, Inc. (US),

  • Endo International plc (US),

  • PharmaJet (U.S),

  • Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S),

  • Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S),

  • INJEX Pharma AG (Germany),

  • National Medical Products Inc. (US),

  • Valeritas, Inc. (US),

  • European Pharma Group (Netherland),

  • PenJet Corporation (U.S),

  • Crossject SA (France).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the needle-free drug injection systems market.

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

