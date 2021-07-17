Needing 35 Off Last Over, Irish Batsman Slams Six Sixes to Lead Club to Win

Northern Irish cricket club Cregagh had all but won Thursday’s LVS Twenty20 Trophy final with its opponent Ballymena needing 35 runs off the final over, until John Glass took centre stage and smashed six sixes to snatch victory against all odds. Cregagh, who was playing at its home ground, looked in control for 39 of the 40 overs after the opening batsmen built a platform for a competitive total of 147 before the bowlers reduced Ballymena to 113-7.

However, stand-in skipper Glass, who was on 51, launched the ball over the ropes off every delivery to finish unbeaten on 87, much to the disbelief of the Cregagh players and the crowd at Gibson Park.

He also walked away with the Man of the Match trophy while there was more cause for celebration in the Glass household after his older brother Sam had completed a hat-trick in the first innings to finish with three wickets for five runs.

Ireland Beat South Arica in Second ODI

Meanwhile, Ireland shocked South Africa, beating them by 43 runs in the second ODI here on Tuesday. The win gave Ireland a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after the first match produced no result.

Ireland, who were put into bat, made 290 for five in 50 overs with captain Andy Balbirnie scoring 102. Harry Tector made 79. But it was South Africa’s fielding that let them down. They dropped as many as four catches to let the home side off the hook.

In reply, South Africa crumbled for only 247 in 48.3 overs with only Janneman Malan producing something worthwhile, a 96-ball 84.

It was an all-round effort from the Irish, who shared the wickets.

Brief scores: Ireland 290/5 in 50 overs (A Balbirnie 102, H Tector 79, A Phehlukwayo 2/73) beat South Africa 247 all out in 48.3 overs (J Malan 84, R van der Dussen 49, A McBrine 2/34, M Adair 2/43)

