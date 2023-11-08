'I needed a new challenge': Craig Counsell explains why he went to Chicago Cubs

Roughly 24 hours after the shocking news broke that Craig Counsell was named manager of the Chicago Cubs, the former Milwaukee Brewers skipper made himself available Tuesday for a short question-and-answer session with a select group of local media, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Counsell, who received a record-setting, five-year, $40 million contract to replace David Ross in the home dugout at Wrigley Field, made his intentions clear ahead of time.

This was an opportunity for him to reach out and explain his decision to fans and not to rehash all the details that led him to the point of leaving the Brewers, although Counsell did offer a few brief glimpses into the process.

"My goal here is really to say thank you to the Milwaukee community," Counsell said.

Counsell is scheduled to be presented as the new Cubs manager on Monday in Chicago, and it’s possible more details will become known at that point.

In the meantime, here is what Counsell had to say.

Proximity to Milwaukee and the yearning for a new challenge were two of the primary reasons Craig Counsell will manage the Cubs.

Many Brewers fans are hurt by your decision. What do you say to them?

Counsell: “I think as I was going through this process, it became clear that I needed and wanted a new professional challenge. At the same time, look, I'm grateful to be part of this community. And that's going to continue, hopefully, because it has nothing to do with baseball, that part of it. I'm looking forward to being part of a new community and hopefully impact our community well, too. But as I went through it, it just became clear that I needed a new challenge.”

The shock in this isn't so much that you left the Brewers, but that you left the Brewers for the Cubs of all teams. Can you explain your thinking?

Counsell: “In looking at my decision, you're considering a number of things, and the challenging part of this industry is that there's one job in 30 places in 30 different cities and me still preserving what I think is a great situation (family-wise). I was able to do that, yet also get a professional challenge. But the proximity made this attractive.”

That said, how difficult was it ultimately to pull the trigger and make the move considering how you've been the ultimate Brewers lifer?

Counsell: “Yesterday was an emotional day. I was sad at first, then happy, then I was crying, then I was laughing. So, I went through all of it. It's all the things that make for a really full day. So, that's the immediacy of it. I mean, there was a lot yesterday. I understand that it was a decision that affected a lot of people. And I take that very seriously. And of course, that went into the equation.”

What do you think your legacy will be with the Brewers?

Counsell: “I mean, look, I'm grateful for my time here. My connection to the people doesn't change in my eyes. I have developed beautiful, strong relationships really, that if anything have strengthened during an emotional time period, and those relationships will last forever. And, you know, that's your legacy to me, are your relationships. And so, those mean the world to me, and they're strong and deep. And I'm proud of those. That's what meant everything to me in the phone calls with players yesterday. That's what's important to me. The rest, you know, it's just kind of down the line.”

Other than the proximity, what else do you like about your new situation?

Counsell: “I mean, it's just, it's a challenge to me with an organization that is very much in a good place and is just trying to do some special things. So, that part of it certainly is exciting and alluring. And, you know, it's a challenge. It's going to be hard. It's scary. Because change is scary. But sometimes you need to push yourself out of that comfort zone, and that makes it exciting.”

Have you allowed yourself to think ahead to next May 27, when the Cubs come to American Family Field for the first time?

Counsell: “I’ll give you another shot (at asking) then.”

When you called Mark Attanasio on Monday morning, was it strictly to tell him you were leaving?

Counsell: “Yes. We obviously had conversations before that.”

How important was it for you to reset the bar for managerial salaries in the major leagues?

Counsell: “Look, I just wanted the market to decide. That’s it.”

Can you address whether your relationship with management or ownership had become more strained at all over the past few seasons?

Counsell: “I don't agree with that. I don't think that's the case at all. I think highly of Matt Arnold. I think highly of David Stearns. I think highly of Mark. Mark was incredibly graceful on our last phone call together. I don't have any hard feelings. They had to make a decision and I had to make a decision. That's it.”

Do you anticipate bringing anyone from your staff in Milwaukee to Chicago with you?

Counsell: “Obviously, I have to get to those decisions but I have not. I’m in a stage of, like, hellos and goodbyes right now.”

Have you gotten out and about at all today? What have peoples' reactions been if you have?

Counsell: “I have, in large part, been just humbled by people's comments, for sure. I'm grateful for that. Your connection to people doesn't change – I'm not planning on any of that changing, and your connection to a community doesn't have to change because of this. Because that part, I know it's because of baseball that maybe people know who I am. But that's got nothing to do with my connection to the community. And I think it's separate. I know fandom says it's not, but I think it's separate.”

