Need a creative workout during coronavirus quarantine? Packers DT Kenny Clark pulled a bus

Your local gym might be closed, but if you can find a bus and a rope, you can have a new workout.

That’s the approach of Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Clark, a first-round pick in 2016 who has spend four seasons with the Packers, is entering the final season of his rookie deal. Like everyone else, Clark has to find ways to stay in shape. It’s his job and team facilities are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video posted by Winner Circle Athletics in California, Clark showed he’s still as strong as ever. In the video he is seated in a tire, and is pulling a bus with a rope.

Yes, pulling a bus.

It seems the Packers don’t have to worry about one of their best defensive players staying in shape during an unusual time. The tweet, which was retweeted by Clark, indicated that Clark is spending his quarantine time at the performance center.

The Packers will still have a stout defender in the middle of the defense, and can call on Clark if the team bus runs out of gas before any road games.

Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark found an unusual way to stay in shape. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

