Nedbank Cup semi-finals to be played at Orlando Stadium

The Nedbank Cup semi-finals will get the 2019-20 PSL season back underway on August 8, and according to the league, both matches will be played at the venue on the same day.

In a statement released on Friday, the league confirmed that both Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits, as well as Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka, will play at Orlando Stadium.

According to the statement, the match between Celtic and Baroka will kick off at 14:00 with Sundowns and Wits battling each other for a place in the final at 19:00.

This is a 'neutral' venue for all the four remaining teams as they were earlier this week placed at different stadiums for the remainder of the season.

Sundowns were allocated the Dobsonville Stadium as their new venue for home matches while Wits will play their home league matches at FNB Stadium.

Celtic will be based at Tuks Stadium in Tshwane with Baroka adopting the Bidvest Stadium as their home for the next four weeks.

The Brazilians had a bumpy ride on their way to the semi-finals - beating SuperSport United 1-0 in the Last 32 and brushing aside VUT 2-0 in the Round of 16.

Pitso Mosimane's men needed a Keletso Makgalwa goal in extra time to edge out Highlands Park in the quarter-finals just before the season was suspended.

Wits, on the other hand, ousted Orlando Pirates on penalties in the Round of 32 before easing past Chippa United in the Last 16.

The Students would then brush aside Real Kings 4-0 to set up a semi-final date with Sundowns.

Bloem Celtic beat AmaZulu, Maritzburg United and TS Sporting to book their place in the last four - and they achieved that feat with Lehlohonolo Seema as their head coach.

Seema has since left the club to join Chippa United, and Phunya Sele Sele are now under the stewardship of John Maduka.

Lastly, Baroka had to grind results to be where they are in this year's competition.

They beat Polokwane City 1-0 in the Last 32 and needed penalties to oust Hungry Lions after a 2-2 draw before narrowly beating provincial rivals Black Leopards 1-0 in the quarter-finals.