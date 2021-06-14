‘Toy Story 3’ Director Lee Unkrich Talks “Joy” And “Incredible Honor” Of Working With The Late Ned Beatty

Across the worlds of Hollywood, media, politics and even sports, the praises for actor Ned Beatty were universal.

The Oscar nominee, known for turns in Network, Deliverance and much more, passed away at his home today, aged 83, of natural causes.

Among the most recent to respond to news of his death was director Lee Unkrich, who cast the actor as the villanous Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear in 2010’s Toy Story 3. “Just heard that Ned Beatty passed away in his sleep. It was a joy and and an incredible honor to work with him,” Unkrich tweeted. “Thanks, Ned, for bringing Lotso to life — both his good side and his not-so-good side. We’ll miss you.”

Of course, there were also many other fans, friends and film geeks who took to social media to offer their remembrances of a kind man who transformed every role into something special.

Along the way, Beatty created some of the most memorable work in Hollywood over the last 50 years, dating as far back as a 1955 part in TV’s long-running Gunsmoke up to his unforgettable film debut in 1972’s Deliverance.

During his career journey, he more than earned his title as “The busiest actor in Hollywood,” doing multiple projects each year for film, television and the stage.

RIP Ned Beatty. One of the all time best. pic.twitter.com/phiMHmdKTs — marc maron (@marcmaron) June 13, 2021

The primal forces of nature have come to collect Ned Beatty. He was great in NETWORK, SUPERMAN, DELIVERANCE and the TV series HOMICIDE (and so much more), but don’t forget his chilling, villainous turns in WHITE LIGHTNING and MIKEY AND NICKY. https://t.co/cJMoFevJBx — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 13, 2021

'Network' & 'Superman' Actor Ned Beatty Dead at 83 via @TMZ One of American Cinema’s greatest character actors..His epic monologue in “Network” Will forever be etched in movie history..RIP https://t.co/bIL8WVgwKe — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) June 13, 2021

Another huge loss for the acting community. https://t.co/iCDRicYQes — Lance Henriksen (@lancehenriksen) June 13, 2021

Ned Beatty. Superb character actor – my fave being his brilliantness in NETWORK (one of the greatest screenplays and films of all time) So ahead of its time. And same for Mr. Beatty. RIP https://t.co/yzw05ip7zw — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) June 13, 2021

RIP Ned Beatty. Gave voice to yet another Paddy Chayefsky prophecy that has come totally and terribly true. pic.twitter.com/hv0S6lFNEe — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 13, 2021

RIP Ned Beatty, so good in so many films pic.twitter.com/Tz6XbaIQac — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 13, 2021

Ned Beatty was an amazing actor. Good in everything he was ever in. RIP. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 13, 2021

Ned Beatty was something else. https://t.co/700q8OD23b — matt koff (@mattkoff) June 14, 2021

Ned Beatty was so versatile. Such a talent. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/MLJsIpJZqX — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) June 14, 2021

Ned Beatty was an instant upgrade to every single film he was ever in. — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) June 14, 2021

