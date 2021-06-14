Ned Beatty, Oscar-nominated character actor known for Superman, Network, Deliverance, passes away aged 83

The Associated Press
·4 min read

Ned Beatty, the Oscar-nominated character actor who in half a century of American movies, including Deliverance, Network and Superman, was a booming, indelible presence in even the smallest parts, has died. He was 83.

Beatty's manager, Deborah Miller, said Beatty died Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and loved ones.

After years in regional theatre, Beatty was cast in 1972²s Deliverance as Bobby Trippe, the happy-go-lucky member of a male river-boating party terrorized by backwoods thugs in "Deliverance." The scene in which Trippe is brutalized and forced to "squeal like a pig" became the most memorable in the movie and established Beatty as an actor whose name moviegoers may not have known but whose face they always recognized.

"For people like me, there's a lot of 'I know you! I know you! What have I seen you in?'" Beatty remarked without rancour in 1992.

Beatty received only one Oscar nomination, as supporting actor for his role as corporate executive Arthur Jensen in 1976²s Network, but he contributed to some of the most popular movies of his time and worked constantly, his credits including more than 150 movies and TV shows.

Beatty's appearance in Network, scripted by Paddy Chayefsky an directed by Sidney Lumet, was brief but titanic. His three-minute monologue ranks among the greatest in movies. Jensen summons anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) to a long, dimly lit boardroom for a come-to-Jesus about the elemental powers of media.

"You have meddled with the primal forces of nature, Mr Beale, and I won't have it!" Beatty shouts from across the boardroom before explaining that there is no America, no democracy. "There is only IBM and ITT and AT&T and DuPont, Dow, Union Carbide, and Exxon. Those are the nations of the world today."

He was equally memorable as Otis, the idiot henchman of villainous Lex Luthor in the first two Christopher Reeve Superman movies and as the racist sheriff in White Lightning. Other films included All The President's Men, The Front Page, Nashville, and The Big Easy. In a 1977 interview, he had explained why he preferred being a supporting actor.

"Stars never want to throw the audience a curveball, but my great joy is throwing curveballs," he told The New York Times. "Being a star cuts down on your effectiveness as an actor because you become an identifiable part of a product and somewhat predictable. You have to mind your P's and Q's and nurture your fans. But I like to surprise the audience, to do the unexpected."

He landed a rare leading role in the Irish film Hear My Song in 1991. The true story of legendary Irish tenor Josef Locke, who disappeared at the height of a brilliant career, it was well reviewed but largely unseen in the United States. Between movies, Beatty worked often in TV and theatre. He had recurring roles in Roseanne as John Goodman's father and as a detective on Homicide: Life on the Street.

On Broadway he won critical praise (and a Drama Desk Award) for his portrayal of Big Daddy in a revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, a role he had first played as a 21-year-old in a stock company production. His more recent movies included "Toy Story 3" (as the duplicitous stuffed bear Lotso) in 2010 and the villainous tortoise mayor in "Rango." He retired in 2013.

Ned Thomas Beatty was born in 1937 in Louisville, Ky., and raised in Lexington, where he joined the Protestant Disciples of Christ Christian Church. "It was the theatre I attended as a kid," he told The Associated Press in 1992. "It was where people got down to their truest emotions and talked about things they didn't talk about in everyday life. ... The preaching was very often theatrical." For a time he thought of becoming a priest, but changed his mind after he was cast in a high school production of "Harvey."

He spent 10 summers at the Barter Theater in Abingdon, Virginia, and eight years at the Arena Stage Company in Washington, D.C. At the Arena Stage, he appeared in Chekhov's Uncle Vanya and starred in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. Then his life changed forever when he took a train to New York to audition for director John Boorman for the role of Bobby Trippe. Boorman told him the role was cast, but changed his mind after seeing Beatty audition.

Beatty, who married Sandra Johnson in 1999, had eight children from three previous marriages.

Also See: Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested in Karnataka on charges of cheating a woman

FWICE requests Uddhav Thackeray for 'special permission' to allow films, TV shows resume production in Maharashtra

Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her 92nd birth anniversary: ‘There's nobody else like you’

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Suns complete sweep of Nuggets, advance to Western Conference finals

    Denver had no answer for Chris Paul.

  • Islanders suffocate Lightning in series-opening win

    Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock each tallied to help the Isles beat the defending champion Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

  • French Open: Novak Djokovic mounts epic comeback for 19th Grand Slam title

    Novak Djokovic is one major title behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

  • Bucks rout Nets after Kyrie Irving injures ankle landing on Giannis' foot

    The Milwaukee Bucks finally looked like the Milwaukee Bucks in dominating the second half to win Game 4 over the Brooklyn Nets and even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 2-2.

  • Nikola Jokic's MVP season ends with Game 4 ejection

    The league MVP's season ended even earlier than expected.

  • Christian Eriksen was 'gone,' resuscitated after cardiac arrest, team doctor says

    "We got him back after one defib," Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, said of Eriksen at a news conference Sunday.

  • Experts: Djokovic's gift to young fan could fetch tens of thousands of dollars

    The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.

  • Dumfries scores late as Netherlands tops Ukraine in Euro 2020 thriller

    Denzel Dumfries made up for an earlier mistake by heading in an 85th-minute winning goal Sunday.

  • It's now Kevin Durant and Steve Nash against hungry, desperate Bucks

    Durant will likely catch the jokes if the Nets come up short, but this is where Nash has to earn his playoff bones.

  • Sterling gives England win over Croatia at Euro 2020

    Never before had England made a winning start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.

  • Le'Veon Bell apologizes for airing Andy Reid drama on Instagram, but stands by statement

    Bell stands by what he said, but regrets how he said it.

  • NHL semifinal preview: Is Vegas-Tampa Bay in the cards?

    The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.

  • Bucks tie Nets 2-2 with 107-96 win; Suns sweep Nuggets

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory Sunday to tie the second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Brooklyn’s immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio. Irving was hurt midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. The Nets already are missi

  • MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118

    DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection. Chris Paul scored 37 points and Devin Booker added 34 in a physical game marred by Jokic's ejection. Jokic was tossed with 3:52 left in the third quarter and the Nuggets trailing 83-76 after his hard right-hand windmill swipe sent the basketball flying

  • Choreographed move gives Colombia 1-0 win at Copa America

    CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — A surprising choreographed move gave Colombia a 1-0 win against Ecuador on Sunday in its first match of Copa America. Edwin Cardona was the scored the winner at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá in the 42nd minute of a tense game. The decisive moment started when midfielder Cardona took a free kick close to the edge of the Ecuadorian penalty box. Instead of shooting, he exchanged three short passes with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who moved the ball forward to where Miguel Borja wa

  • Jokic ejected from Game 4 after flagrant foul in 3rd quarter

    DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. The NBA MVP missed an 11-foot jumper and didn’t get the call. Mikal Bridges grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Payne. The frustrated Jokic wound up and tried to slap the ball away from Payne, but caught Payne in the face. With Payne down on the floor, Devin Booker got into it with Jokic. The officials assessed a flagrant-2 call on Jokic an

  • Kyle Larson wins NASCAR All-Star Race with three-wide pass

    Larson has won three consecutive races.

  • LEADING OFF: Blue Jays bop at Fenway, Rays-Chisox meet up

    A look at what's happening around the majors Monday: ___ MONSTER MASH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Blue Jays try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday. The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them clearing the Monster. Marcus Semien, meanwhile, stretched his road hitting s

  • Blue Jays homer 8 times at Fenway, rout Red Sox 18-4

    BOSTON (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they had five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero leads the major leagues with 21 homers. The eight home runs were the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox. Bichette ha

  • Brazil opens Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of its own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for COVID-19. South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL, chose Brazil as host less than two weeks ago, despite its alarming COVID-19 figures, after Argentina and Colombia we