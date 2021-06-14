Ned Beatty, Oscar-Nominated Star Of Deliverance, Dies Aged 83

Oscar-nominated actor Ned Beatty, whose on-screen credits included Deliverance, Toy Story 3 and the Superman franchise, has died at the age of 83.

Ned’s manager, Deborah Miller, confirmed he died on Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

After beginning his career in regional theatre, it was Ned’s first film role in Deliverance that launched his lengthy acting career.

He played the happy-go-lucky Bobby Trippe in the thriller, with the scene in which his character is brutally attacked becoming one of the most well-known.

Ned Beatty with Jon Voigt in Deliverance (Photo: Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Following his performance in Deliverance, Ned went on to appear in The Last American Hero and Network.

His performance in Network earned him an Academy Award nomination in 1976 in the Best Supporting Actor category, but he lost out to Jason Robards for All The President’s Men, a film in which Ned also starred.

Ned Beatty pictured in 2007 (Photo: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

Ned’s other film credits include playing Lex Luther in the first two Superman films, acted alongside Christopher Reeve, and later appeared as the racist sheriff in White Lightning.

He later lent his voice to the villainous Lotso the bear in the third Toy Story film, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Ned voiced Lotso the bear in Toy Story 3 (Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Over the course of his career, Ned was nominated for two Emmys, for his performances in the miniseries Last Train Home and Friendly Fire. His role in the comedy Hear My Song also earned him a Golden Globe nod.

His final film roles were in the comedies The Big Ask and Baggage Claim.

Ned married his fourth wife Sandra Johnson in 1999, and had eight children from three previous marriages.

