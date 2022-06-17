Nectar's early 4th of July sale lets you save $100 on mattress and get freebies this weekend only

Shop the 4th of July Preview sale for huge savings on Nectar mattresses and sleep accessories.

If early summer heat has you feeling beat, get some much needed R&R by investing in a new mattress from Nectar, the makers of one of our all-time favorite mattresses. While some top-tier sleepers come with hefty price tags, Nectar mattresses promise a quality sleep coupled with big discounts. The customer-favorite mattress retailer is currently offering dreamy deals all weekend long as part of its 4th of July Preview sale.

Now through Sunday, June 19 shoppers can save $100 on select mattresses and get up to $499 in free sleep accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets and premium pillows. Better still, you'll enjoy free shipping and returns with every mattress purchase and have peace of mind thanks to Nectar's 365-night risk-free trail period.

Nectar's standard memory foam mattress is one of our favorites and right now, you can get it and some cozy add-ons for $799. Normally listed for $1,398, during this sale, Nectar is including two cooling pillows valued at $200 together, a $200 sheet set and a $99 mattress protector with the mattress at no extra charge. All larger Nectar mattresses also feature similar price cuts and freebies, while smaller-sized sleepers include only one pillow.

Refresh your sleep space with a new mattress from Nectar—shop now for dreamy discounts.

The standard Nectar mattress impressed us with an über-plush, compressive surface that our tester found the most comfortable when she slept on her side. That surface let her shoulder and hip sink in without any uncomfortable pressure points. Though we found it lacking in edge support, our tester thought the Nectar mattress could be a top-notch pick for side sleepers.

Ready to catch up on your zzz's ahead of summer 2022? You can get everything you need for a good night's sleep in one convenient bundled purchase right now at Nectar—check out these seasonal savings while they last!

