Nectarine and elderflower ice-cream recipe

Nectarine and elderflower ice-cream

I seem to have become a specialist in nectarine ice cream. Over the past few years, I’ve made nectarine ice creams with rhubarb, passion fruit and muscat dessert wine. White nectarines have a floral flavour so it seemed obvious to put them together with elderflower.

You don’t need to have an ice-cream machine to make this. Instead of a custard base, it is made with a meringue (it’s very exciting pouring the sugar syrup while whisking the egg whites – it’s obviously easier to do this with a stand mixer, though I have done it with hand-held). You can use this to make peach, apricot, damson or plum ice cream too. You don’t need to remove the skins from the nectarines.

Timings

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus cooling time and overnight freezing

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves

6-8

Ingredients

500g nectarines (white if possible), destoned (keep the stones) and flesh chopped

340g caster sugar

3-6 tbsp elderflower cordial

finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 large egg whites

290ml double cream

Method