This Nectar winter sale promises cozy mattresses and more for up to $499 off this weekend only

Nectar is behind one of the best mattresses we've ever tried and you can get it for $100 off right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Winter nights can get pretty cold, so it helps to have a cozy mattress to crawl into at the end of the day. One name behind the best sleepers on the market is Nectar and you've got a couple more days to pick one up for prices much easier on your wallet.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The mattress brand is in the midst of the last days of its Winter White sale, set to end Sunday, January 16. Fortunately, you still have time to save up to $499 on Nectar mattresses with sleep essentials.

►Cloth masks are no longer recommended to protect against the omicron variant: Here's how to find the best KN95 masks for kids and N95 masks are your best mask option—here's where to buy them online.

Nectar's standard memory foam mattress is one of our favorites and right now, you can get it and some cozy add-ons for $799. Normally listed for $1,298, during this sale, Nectar is including two $150 cooling pillows, a $150 sheet set and a $99 mattress protector with the mattress at no extra charge. All larger mattresses also feature the $100 price cut on the mattress itself. If you're looking for a smaller-sized mattress, though, only the full-sized mattress comes with the same bundle while the twin XL and twin bundles feature only one pillow.

Side sleepers will be very impressed with Nectar's standard mattress.

The standard Nectar mattress impressed us with an über-plush, compressive surface that our tester found the most comfortable when she slept on her side. That surface let her shoulder and hip sink in without any uncomfortable pressure points. Though we found it lacking in edge support, our tester thought the Nectar mattress could work well for the many side sleepers.

You can get everything you need for a good night's sleep in one convenient bundled purchase through Nectar—check out these seasonal savings while they last!

Story continues

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nectar sale: Save up to $499 on mattresses and sleep essentials now