The Nectar mattress is a side sleeper's dream and is on sale during Sleep Week for $599 off

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
The Nectar Mattress has a super plush surface fit for side sleepers and you can get it for a helpful discount right now.
The Nectar Mattress has a super plush surface fit for side sleepers and you can get it for a helpful discount right now.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There are plenty of Sleep Week 2022 sales, but Nectar is a brand that always offers quality sleepers at value prices. If you're looking to upgrade your mattress and stay within your budget, the brand is currently offering its popular mattress with additional sleep accessories for a seriously low price.

Right now, you can get a queen size Nectar memory foam mattress for $899 and get two $100 cooling pillows, a $200 sheet set and a $99 mattress protector, priced together at $499, included at no charge. This bundle is normally listed for $1,398, but Nectar is offering the collection for 36% off.

All the best Sleep Week 2022 sales

The Nectar is one of the best boxed mattresses we've ever tested, having impressed us with its cradling abilities and temperature regulation. Our tester noted how the Nectar had "serious surface plushness" that offered relief on pressure points like shoulders and hips. For that reason, she thought that it might be a good option for side sleepers in need of a more relaxing feel to their beds. As for the temperature, she noted how the Nectar quickly diffused the heat on a spot she rolled away from within 10 minutes.

Don't miss out on this incredible Sleep Week 2022 package deal offering the best sleep you can get for a dreamlike price!

Shop the Nectar Sleep Week sale.

