The Neckline of Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Sheer Cut-Out Jumpsuit Nearly Plunged to Her Belly Button

Morticia Addams would be proud.

Taking a page from the style book of one of her most recent characters, Catherine Zeta-Jones walked the red carpet on Monday in a very Morticia Addams jumpsuit that was equal parts sexy and moody.

The actress arrived in the purple sequin-covered Elie Saab ensemble when attending the premiere of her new Disney+ series, National Treasure: Edge of History in Los Angeles alongside her son, Dylan Douglas. While the outfit (which featured a plunging V-neckline, dozens of sheer cutouts, and floor-skimming fringe) could have passed for a dress, Zeta-Jones eventually revealed the jumpsuit’s dramatic bell-bottom design when posing ahead of the screening.

A smattering of silver rings, simple drop earrings, and a black leotard (layered under the jumpsuit) completed Catherine’s look, and she wore her brown hair in soft waves with a middle part. She kept her glam simple to let her outfit take center stage, opting for a bronze smoky eye and a berry-colored lip.

Before heading into the premiere, Zeta-Jones couldn’t help but gush about her 22-year-old son, who she shares with her husband of 22 years, Michael Douglas, while opening up about family life. “I enjoy every minute with this guy. Well, he's a good son. It's just the best,” the actress told People of her date. “I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great.”

This isn’t the first time Catherine has brought her son along to a red carpet event. Just last month, Dylan also attended the premiere of his mom’s hit Netflix series Wednesday, where the actress cited her children’s support as one of the biggest blessings in her life.

“​​Both my daughter (Carys Douglas) and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she shared at the time. "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life.”

