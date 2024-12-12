Neck and neck for a long time, AS Monaco fall on the road to Arsenal

After holding their own against the Gunners for a long time, the Rouge et Blanc finally cracked at the end of the match and lost at the Emirates Stadium.

This was one step too high. Despite an lively second half with several dangerous chances, AS Monaco fell to the experience of Arsenal and lost at the Emirates Stadium (3-0). It was a result that does not, however, destroy the team’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League play-offs. ✍️

The context 📅

In a favourable position in the table before this sixth matchday of the Champions League, AS Monaco would play with less pressure at the Emirates Stadium. Facing Arsenal, one of the best teams in Europe and impressive on set pieces, the Rouge et Blanc wought to do as they had in 2015 when they won there 3-1 in the Champions League Round of 16.

The XI 👥

For this massive European match, Adi Hütter had to cope with the absence of several players (Singo, Mawissa, Zakaria and Balogun). The Austrian manager therefore lined up in a 4-3-3 with a Salisu-Kehrer partnership in defence, while Vanderson and Caio Henrique would play on the flanks. Magassa had a starting place im midfield alongside Camara and Golovin, while Akliouche and Ben Seghir would play alongside Embolo, alone leading the line.

Tomorrow we will face one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. It will be a very big match for us, but we are here in London to show our style of play: committed football. It is also difficult to face us, and we will be on the lookout for any opportunity they can give us.

The scenario 🎞

In front of nearly 1,400 Monaco supporters who had made the trip, the start of the match was balanced. The first chance was for the Gunners but Radoslaw Majecki closed down the angle well to catch a shot from Gabriel Jesus (4′). Aleksandr Golovin then responded with a curling shot, which flirted with David Raya’s left post (9′).

A big performance by Majecki but Saka finds the net

Arsenal gradually took the upper hand and Martin Ödegaard’s shot went wide (24′), before “The Majecki Show.” The Polish goalkeeper was indeed decisive in sublime fashion twice in quick succession in front of the Brazilian striker (26′, 28′). Unfortunately, he could do nothing a few moments later against Bukayo Saka, who was found alone at the far post (1-0, 34′).

The Norwegian midfielder then came close to doubling the lead but shot wide (39′), as did Gabriel Martinelli, who also went wide with his effort (41′). The final chance came in favour of the Rouge et Blanc for Maghnes Akliouche, whose deflected shot was caught by the opposing goalkeeper (45+1′).

The Monégasques are more incisive from the restart

At the break, Adi Hütter decides to bring on Takumi Minamino to bring Golo’ back down into central midfield next to Lamine Camara and switch to a 4-2-3-1. The Monégasques were more incisive and Thilo Kehrer’s header flashed wide on a free kick from the Senegalese midfielder (47′). Taki’s shot was then too soft to worry Raya (63′) before Breel Embolo’s effort flirted with the opposing post (65′).

Bounce back Saturday in Reims

It was a frustrating scenario to end the match because the Gunners finally scored a second goal from close range through Bukayo Saka, who had a double (78′) before Kai Havertz added a third just before added time, assisted by the England international (88′) — a cruel finish because the second half had been very interesting up until then.

Despite this defeat, AS Monaco remains fully in the race for the play-offs before facing Aston Villa and Inter Milan in January. But first, they will have to concentrate on the league on Saturday (9 p.m.), with a trip to Reims this time, to consolidate their place on the podium.

Key moments 🎥

4′ Majecki closes the angle well to catch a shot from Jesus

9′: Golo’s curling effort and flirts with Raya’s left post

24′: Ödegaard’s left-footed shot misses the target

26′: Majecki makes a sublime right-footed save to deny Jesus

28′: ​​Majecki another duel against the Brazilian striker

34′: Saka is alone at the far post and beats Majecki (1-0)

39′: Ödegaard tries to challenge Majecki but shoots wide

41′: Martinelli opens his foot too much and is wide of the target

45+1′: Akliouche’s rebounded shot is stopped by Raya

47′: Kehrer’s header misses from a well-taken free kick by Camara

63′: Minamino’s shot is too soft and doesn’t pose a danger to Raya

65′: Embolo’s shot on the turn goes just wide of goal

78′: Saka takes advantage of a misunderstanding to double the lead (2-0)

88′: Havertz adds a third with his right foot (3-0)

🗓️ Match details:

Wednesday December 11 (21:00) – Emirates Stadium

Champions League – Matchday 6: Arsenal 3-0 AS Monaco

Halftime: 1-0

Goals: Saka (34′, 78′), Havertz (88′) for Arsenal

Bookings: Martinelli (32′), Merino (60′) for Arsenal; Vanderson (63′) for AS Monaco

Arsenal: Raya – Partey, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly (Timber, 64′) – Ödegaard (Nwaneri, 80′), Rice (Jorginho, 64′), Merino – Saka, Gabriel Jesus (73′), Martinelli (Trossard, 64′)

Substitutes: Neto, Setford, Tierney, Timber, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Havertz, Sterling, Trossard, Monlouis, Nwaneri, Robinson, Heaven

Manager: Mikel Arteta