NEC race should be outstanding again

(STATS) - It's understandable if a Northeast Conference fan overlooks the Duquesne score on Saturday. The Dukes are playing at Hawaii, with the kickoff set for midnight ET.

Fans won't want to miss many other NEC results this season.

The early season games suggest the seven-team conference should have one of the better title races in the FCS. Only Robert Morris, which is rebuilding under first-year coach Bernard Clark, doesn't appear to be a title contender.

The wide-open scenario isn't new. In the first eight seasons the NEC has had an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, seven different programs have claimed it. Central Connecticut State did so last year while sweeping to a perfect NEC record - the first time that happened in the conference since 2008.

But the Blue Devils, picked first in this year's preseason coaches' poll, have plenty of challengers for the top spot. The NEC is full of offensive standouts, particularly at running back and wide receiver, as its conference schedule begins Saturday with Sacred Heart (2-0) visiting Wagner (1-2) and Bryant (2-1) hosting Robert Morris (1-2).

Sacred Heart's start - with wins over Patriot League members Lafayette and Bucknell - is particularly promising because it entered the season with the fewest returning starters in the conference. The Pioneers, under coach Mark Nofri, are the only NEC program to appear in the playoffs twice.

Duquesne (3-1) and Bryant are often NEC contenders, so their quick starts aren't surprising. Saint Francis (1-2) hopes a strong nonconference schedule will pay off in the NEC season, and Wagner is dangerous as long as running back Ryan Fulse is getting touches. He's averaging over 190 all-purpose yards per game.

Central Connecticut State (1-2), whose veteran quarterback, Jacob Dolegala, is off to an excellent start this season, begins a stretch of four straight road games on Saturday, concluding with a big matchup at Bryant on Oct. 13.