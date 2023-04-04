Nebulizers Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Agilent Technologies, Koninklijke Philips, Omron, Covidien and GE Healthcare

Company Logo

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nebulizers Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportprovides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global nebulizers market will grow from $1.08 billion in 2022 to $1.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The nebulizers market is expected to grow to $1.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Major players in the nebulizer devices market are Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Omron Corporation, Covidien plc, GE Healthcare Ltd, Allied Healthcare Products Inc, Briggs Healthcare, PARI Pharma, and GF Health Products Inc.

The nebulizer device market consists of sales of air compressor, nebulizer cup, mask or mouthpiece, medication (either unit dose vials or bottles with measuring devices), and compressor tubing. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A nebulizer device is a piece of medical device that anyone who has asthma or similar respiratory illness can use to deliver medication swiftly and efficiently to the lungs. The nebulizer devices are used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD.



North America was the largest region in the nebulizer devices market in 2022. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the nebulizer devices market. The regions covered in the nebulizer devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of nebulizer devices are pneumatic nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, and mesh nebulizers. A pneumatic nebulizer converts the sample solution into an aerosol of tiny droplets using a jet of compressed gas. The flow of inert gas is carrying the droplets to an atomizer. The market is divided by portability into portable nebulizers and tabletop nebulizers. The various applications involved are COPD, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and others. The end-users are hospitals and clinics, emergency centres, and home healthcare.



The current COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a surge in demand for nebulizers. There has been an increased use of albuterol inhalers in hospitals for COVID-19 and suspected COVID-19 patients to help with respiratory issues. This is mainly because respiratory viruses are the most common trigger for asthma exacerbations.



The rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices including nebulizers over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million.

According to the United Nations, in 2020, the global population of a person aged 65 years and older was estimated to be 727 million and this number is projected to nearly double to over 1.5 billion in 2050. Elderly people are more susceptible to respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), sleep apnea, and the recent pandemic COVID-19 for many factors including the gradual decline of immune function. Therefore, a rise in the geriatric population is anticipated to propel the nebulizer market growth.



Nebulizer therapy requires a device that repeatedly and quickly delivers sufficient drug with minimal wastage, to the site of action. However, during nebulization aerosols with a smaller particle size are inhaled or delivered to the site of action while large particles return to the reservoir feeding tube.

Also, some of the drug aerosols settle on the walls of the baffle. This drug is retained within the nebulizer, (also called residual drug or dead volume) or released into the environment during expiration. This results in drug wastage. Drug wastage during exhalation is therefore challenging the growth of the nebulizer market. The development of technically advanced novel nebulizers is however expected to reduce drug wastage and improve delivery efficacy.



The technologically advanced nebulizers including breath-enhanced, breath-actuated, and vibrating mesh nebulizers decrease the amount of drug lost during exhalation while increasing the efficiency of drug delivery and shaping the nebulizer devices market. F



The countries covered in the nebulizer devices market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.16 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.58 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

