Nebraska's Isaac Copeland suffered career-ending knee injury against Ohio State

Isaac Copeland (C) suffered a knee injury on Sunday against Ohio State, ending the Nebraska forward’s season and collegiate career. (AP/Nati Harnik)

Nebraska senior Isaac Copeland’s career was cut short on Saturday after he suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Huskers’ 70-60 loss to Ohio State, a Nebraska official confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald.

Copeland, after being called for a travel on just the second possession of the second half, went up for a dunk anyway after the play was dead. He landed awkwardly, and had to be helped off the court and into the locker room.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While he eventually returned to the bench, he did not return to the game. Copeland finished with eight points and one rebound, shooting 2-of-3 from behind the 3-point line.

Copeland confirmed he was done for the year on Twitter after the game, too. Nebraska has not yet confirmed any specifics about the injury.

Husker nation thank you for welcoming me with open arms. Unfortunately my time here as a player was cut short due to injury. Keep me in your prayers and keep supporting our team ! Love ❤️ #GBR — isaac copeland (@Isaac_CurlJuice) January 26, 2019





“Husker nation thank you for welcoming me with open arms,” Copeland tweeted. “Unfortunately my time here as a player was cut short due to injury. Keep me in your prayers and keep supporting our team!”

The senior transferred to Nebraska in January 2017 after spending two seasons at Georgetown. He was ruled immediately eligible by the NCAA that fall and finished second on the team in scoring that season, averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Story continues

Copeland had averaged 14 points and 6.7 rebounds for Nebraska so far this season. The Huskers are currently in ninth place in the Big Ten standings, and hold a 13-7 record. They started the season 11-2.

“Right now it feels to me, it looks to me, like we can’t just get out of our own way,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles told the Omaha World-Herald after the loss. “I thought we looked like a frustrated team. And a team that is mentally just not focused on, ‘Hey, let’s play with great effort, let’s play with great energy.'”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Osaka holds off Kvitova to win second straight major at Australian Open

• Report: LeBron’s camp wants Lakers to move on from coach Walton

• Brady to Spikes: ‘You think I play this s— to go to Pro Bowls?’

• Schilling blames media for Hall of Fame rejection

