Nebraska paying Bethune-Cookman $800K so Cornhuskers can play 12th game in 2018

Nebraska has found an opponent to bring its schedule back to 12 games in 2018.

Nebraska’s week 1 game with Akron was canceled because of thunderstorms, leaving the Huskers with 11 games on the schedule. Nebraska rectified the lack of a game by announcing an Oct. 27 game against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman. The game means Nebraska will play 12 straight weeks and forgo an off week.

Nebraska will pay Bethune-Cookman $800,000 for the game.

“Our great fans and our football student-athletes deserve a full schedule, and we are glad to be able to provide an additional game on Oct. 27 against Bethune-Cookman,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. “We appreciate the patience of our fans through this process. While there may be some conflicts on what was originally a bye week, we know Memorial Stadium will be packed to watch the Huskers on a fall Saturday.”

Nebraska is 0-2 for the first time since 1957. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nebraska’s contract with Akron was for over $1 million

Nebraska was supposed to pay Akron $1.17 million for the Week 1 contest. The contract between the two parties had language in it regarding weather impacting the game but did not specifically mention lightning. The presence of lightning within the rain that hit Lincoln was what canceled the game.

Akron said it had checked out of its hotel Saturday and did not have accommodations for that night for the game to be played on Sunday. Akron athletic director Larry Williams told Cleveland.com after the game was canceled that he hoped it would be made up on the first weekend of December. Now that Nebraska has another opponent, that won’t be happening.

Williams told Cleveland.com after Nebraska’s announcement that the dispute over the contract between the two schools was “all in the hands of the lawyers now.”

Since Bethune-Cookman is an FCS school, it had to get a waiver from the NCAA to play a 12th regular season game. Given the payday at stake, we’re guessing the school didn’t mind. Eight-hundred thousand dollars can go a long way for an athletic department’s budget.

Nebraska will also be able to count a win over Bethune-Cookman for bowl eligibility. And right now the Huskers need all the wins they can get. Nebraska is 0-2 and is a heavy underdog at Michigan on Saturday. A loss to the Wolverines would mean Nebraska would need to beat Bethune-Cookman and go 5-3 throughout the rest of Big Ten play to make a bowl game.

Iowa State, which also saw its Week 1 game canceled because of thunderstorms, will play Incarnate Word on Dec. 1 for its 12th game.

